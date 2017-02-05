Three Tigers win titles at Calvert Gene Kimmet Invite

TIFFIN — The Galion Tigers wrestling program participated in the 5th Calvert Gene Kimmet Invite on Saturday.

The Tigers crowned three individual champs.

In the 126-pound class, Cody Brady went a perfect 3-0 en route to being crowned the champion. Garrett Kuns continued his strong season, finished 3-0 and being named champion in the 182-pound weight class. At 285-pound pounds, Mason Weldon. Weldon was a perfect 4-0 on the day.

Brenden Ganshorn would finish the day with a 3-1 record in the 106-pound weight class, which was good for a second place finish. Gavin Pennington finished fourth in the 170-pound class with a record of 3-2. Finishing at 3-1 and earning third place at 195-pounds was Noah Grochowalski.

Galion finished third of nine teams.

Van Buren won with 163 points, followed by Mohawk-152, GALION-144, Seneca East-126, Tiffin Columbian-120, Tiffin Calvert-111, Oak Harbor-89, Fostoria-65 and Buckeye Central-21.

Galion will be at their home gym on Wednesday Feb. 8 to wrestle in a dual-meet against the Bucyrus Redmen.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@civitasmedia.com

