Crawford swimmers squeeze in a final tune-up

PORT CLINTON — The swim teams for the Colonel Crawford Eagles participated in the Gipe Relays on Saturday. It was a bit of an unconventional even, but the Eagles did well.

The girls squad from Crawford finished fifth out of 11 teams while the boys were sixth out of 11 teams.

Colonel Crawford had three girls’ relay teams place in the finals for the day.

In the butterfly/breaststroke relay, the team of Pierce Krassow, Drew Krassow, Jillianne Gregg and Kennedy Speck finished in second place with a time of 2:09.37. Both of the Krassow girls and Gregg were joined by Hailey Ratliff to earn second place in the medley relay event. This squad earned their second place finish with a time of 1:59.96. In the underwater relay, Crawford would take third place with a time of 2:10.87. That particular relay squad consisted of Chloe Carman, Raye Hershey, Speck and Ratliff.

On the boys side of the meet, the Eagles would place in four different events.

Nic Motter, Austin Stevens, Jake Johnson and Keton Pfeifer would earn fourth overall in the butterfly/breaststroke relay, finishing in 2:01.42. Motter, Stevens and Johnson would participate in the 300-yard individual medley relay as well. The trio took fourth place in this event, finishing up with a time of 2:15.92. The medley relay team of Nick Barnes, Zach Leonhart, Andrew Johnson and Zach Moritz took home fifth place with a time of 2:09.19. Pfeifer, Leonhart, Ken Fernandez and Alex Hershey took fourth place in the underwater relay with a finishing time of 2:01.49.

The Gipe Relays served as a final tune-up before the Colonel Crawford squads compete in sectionals competition. Sectionals will be held on Saturday Feb. 11 at Malabar Middle School in Mansfield with action set to start at 11 am.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@civitasmedia.com

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

