Eagles beat Seneca East, Bucyrus in boys basketball action

BUCYRUS — Colonel Crawford picked up two boys basketball Northern-10 wins over the weekend. On Friday, the Eagles beat Seneca East 61-44. On Saturday, the Eagles beat Bucyrus 61-30.

Crawford bumps up to 13-4 on the season and 11-2 in the N-10.

Bucyrus would not score more than 10 points in a quarter Saturday. Crawford led 15-6 advantage. Bucyrus would tack on just six more points in the second and trailed 27-12 lead at the break. The Eagles would use a big, 20-point third quarter to distance themselves from the Redmen for the remainder of the game.

Heath Starkey would earn top scoring honors on Saturday, with 12 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Harley Shaum finished with 10 points and Cam McCreary also had 1o points, to go with six assists and five steals. Brody Martin chipped in nine points and six assists for the Eagles and Hayden Bute dropped in eight. J

The Eagles shot 25/46 from the field, including 6/15 from the perimeter. Crawford only attempted five free throws on the night but converted them all. The Eagles grabbed 38 rebounds as a team, dished out 18 assists, swiped eight steals and had five blocks. Colonel Crawford committed 11 total turnovers for the contest.

Crawford 61, Seneca East 44

NORTH ROBINSON — Against Seneca East, Crawford shot 23/45 for the contest, including 9/19 from three-point range. The Eagles converted on 6/7 free throws on the night as well. Rounding out the statline for the Eagles: 19 rebounds, 17 assists, nine blocks, six steals and all while committing just five team turnovers.

Colonel Crawford used a fast start of 18 points to take an 18-10 lead into the second quarter of play. Seneca East outscored Crawford in the second but not by enough to take the advantage and the Eagles headed to the half up 32-25. The Eagles would outscore the Tigers in the second half, 29-19 en route to the win.

Brody Martin was the scoring leader for the Eagles on Friday night, scoring 19 points while dishing out three assists and recording two steals. Heath Starkey finished in double figures with 15 points to go with eight rebounds and six blocks. Gavin Feichtner was also hit double figures against the Tigers, scoring a dozen. Cam McCreary was the primary facilitator for Crawford. McCreary only scored nine points but dished out eight of the team’s 17 assists. Hayden Bute, Reis Walker and Harley Shaum wrapped up the scoring for Colonel Crawford with two points apiece.

Johnny Diehm, the second leading scorer in the N-10 at 18.5 points per game, was the top scorer for Seneca East with 14 points.

Crawford will be on the road on Tuesday Feb. 7 for another N-10 game, this time against the Ridgedale Rockets. On Saturday Feb. 11, they will take to the road again to meet up in non-league play with New Riegel.

