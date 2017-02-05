Northmor picks up road win at Elgin

MARION — Northmor beat Elgin on Saturday in a low-scoring Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Blue Division game, 47-30.

The Knights improve to 13-5 overall and 8-3 in the MOAC Blue, while the Comets drop to 6-11 and 3-y.

Elgin would actually lead the contest after one quarter of play, 11-10. Northmor would allow another 11 points in the second but would put up 15 points on the offensive end to go up 25-22 at the half. The Golden Knights would tighten up their defense in the second half, allowing just two points in the third and six in the final quarter on their way to the 17-point win.

Brock Pletcher finished the contest with 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block for Northmor. Meechie Johnson was in double figures with 10 points to go with four assists and three steals. Kyle Kegley scored nine points, grabbed nine boards and swatted away six shots against the Comets. Tyler Kegley also scored nine on the night. Alijah Keen contributed seven points in the victory and Zach Parrott hit just one free throw to wrap the Golden Knights’ scoring.

Northmor would shoot 18/37 from the field against Elgin but would continue to struggle from the free-throw line at 8/14. As a team, the Knights grabbed 25 rebounds, dished out eight assists, recorded 11 steals and seven blocks and turned the ball over just 10 times.

Peyton Hatzenbuehler was the only Comets’ player in double digits against the tenacious Northmor defense, scoring 16 points for the contest.

The Golden Knights will be on the road on Tuesday Feb. 7 to play the Lucas Cubs in non-league action. On Friday Feb. 10, they will host conference foe, the Fredericktown Freddies.

