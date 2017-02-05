Spartans get offensive in win over Crestline

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Bulldogs dropped an 84-59 decision to Mansfield St. Peter’s Spartans on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs are 4-13.

Both teams would come off of the tip strong, with Crestline putting up 16 opening quarter points but the Spartans dropped in 22 to take the lead into the second. St. Peter’s would never look back, in fact, would never trail. The ‘Dogs added just seven points in the second and found themselves trailing at halftime, 38-23. Crestline didn’t get any closer.

Kaden Ronk led Crestline with 21 points. Zach Gregory chipped in 13 points and Davon Triplett scored 10. Ty Clark, Kevin Winkler and Caleb Hoskins all finished with four points apiece and Tyler Sipes had three points.

Crestline shot 24/48 (50%) on the night, including 6/12 from three-point range. The Bulldogs were 5/8 from the charity stripe. As a team, they grabbed 31 rebounds, dished 12 assists, swiped six steals and recorded no blocked shots. Turnovers were once again a problem for the ‘Dogs as they committed a total of 22.

Mansfield St.Peter’s had four players in double digits on Saturday night. Mason Campbell led the way, scoring 22 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Jared Jakubick poured in 21 points, Tyson Kent chipped in 20 points and Elijah Cobb contributed 11 points.

Crestline will hit the road on Tuesday Feb. 7 to face-off in non-league play against the Wynford Royals. The Bulldogs will battle it out with MBC foe, the Loudonville Redbirds, on the road on Saturday Feb. 11.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@civitasmedia.com

