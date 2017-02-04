Lady Knights upended by Freddies

GALION — It was a rough night for the Northmor on Friday as the Knights welcomed the Fredericktown Lady Freddies to their home gym. Northmor lost 51-45.

Northmor is now 10-9 on the season and 8-4 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Blue Divsion play. Fredericktown improves to 8-11 and 6-6.

Fredericktown would take the early advantage and not let up throughout the game to secure their victory. After one quarter of play, Northmor would trail the Lady Freddies by a tally of 20-15. The second quarter would see less scoring as both teams settled in and Fredericktown would take a 31-23 lead into the intermission. Northmor would come out in the third and still struggle to score, only adding nine points to their total while the Freddies tacked on an additional 12 points to pad their lead. Heading into the fourth, trailing 43-32, the Lady Knights would outscore the Freddies 13-8 but it would not be enough to overcome the deficit they faced.

Maddie Swihart was the only Northmor player in double figures on the evening, scoring 16 for head coach Daryl Uhde. Four players; Karalee Patterson, Lydia Farley, Christianna Boggs and Lindsey Wiseman would all score six points apiece in the loss for the Lady Golden Knights. Brooke Bennett rounded out the scoring for Northmor with five points.

Sandra Spearman and Bailey Riley each finished with 17 points each for the Lady Freddies in the win.

The Lady Golden Knights will look to bounce back on Thursday Feb. 9 when they travel to Sparta to face the Highland Lady Scots in another MOAC Blue contest.

