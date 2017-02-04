Lady Tigers still looking for a league win

GALION — The Galion Lady Tigers basketball team hosted the Pleasant Lady Spartans on Friday night in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division play. Galion is still searching for its first conference win after falling 58-35.

The Lady Tigers fall to 4-16 overall and 0-11 in conference play and the Lady Spartans improve their record to 15-3 on the season and are 9-1 in the MOAC Red.

Pleasant was in control of the contest from the opening tip. Galion managed just four points in the first quarter while the Spartans put up a lofty 19 points. The Lady Tigers outscored Pleasant in the second, 13-11 but still found themselves trailing at the half, 30-17. Following the break, Galion put up just 18 points in the second half of play as the Lady Spartans put up 28 en route to their 23-point victory.

As a team, the Lady Tigers grabbed 17 rebounds for the game, dished out four assists and recorded two blocks and steals. They had 17 turnovers.

Gabby Kaple would be the top scorer on the evening for head coach Nick Vukovich. Kaple dropped in 15 points while grabbing three rebounds and notching a steal. Lauren Huggins added six points for Galion and Jaime Ehrman five. Julie Clouse finished the game with four points and Kat Talbott chipped in three points. Natalie Rodriguez wrapped the Tigers’ scoring with two points.

Galion will be back on their home floor on Monday Feb. 6 to compete in non-league matchup with Northern-10 Athletic Conference member, the Mohawk Lady Warriors.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@civitasmedia.com

