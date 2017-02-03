Lady Redbirds win big over Crestline

LOUDONVILLE — The Crestline Lady Bulldogs faced off against Mid-Buckeye Conference foe Loudonville on Thursday. The Lady Redbirds were just too god, rolling to a 78-37 win. Crestline is 1-18.

Loudonville was a continuous explosion of scoring against Crestline. The Lady Redbirds jumped out of the gate fast and in a big way, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 16-7 in the first quarter and then 22-6 in the second to take a lofty 38-13 lead into the break. While Crestline’s scoring picked up a bit in the second half, they were still outdone by Loudonville, 40-24.

The Lady ‘Dogs top scorer on the evening was Brianna Briggs, scoring 10 points. Lauryn Tadda and Sarah Toy both finished the contest with eight points apiece. Alandra Tesso chipped in five points in the loss. Finishing up the Crestline scoring were Dennesa Baker with four points and Lydia Tadda with two.

Loudonville had three players in double figures in the win, including Nikki Weber’s 32 point performance. Annie Seboe had 15 points on the night while Emily Seboe dropped in 14 points.

Crestline will host Temple Christian on Monday Feb. 6 and then travel to Mansfield Christian to meet up with the Lady Flames in their season finale on Saturday Feb. 11.

By Chad Clinger

