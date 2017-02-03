Lady Eagles take down Lady Cougars

ASHLAND — The Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles basketball team would pick up their third win in a row Thursday night, 42-33 over Crestview. Crawford is 11-8.

The Lady Eagles used the first half of play on Thursday night to distance themselves from their opponent. After one quarter, Crawford was up 13-8. Heading into the locker rooms at the half, the Lady Eagles held on to a 25-14 advantage. Colonel Crawford would score just 18 more points for the remainder of the game but that proved to be enough as Crestview managed just 19 more in the loss.

Ashley Gwirtz and Alexus Barnhart were once again the top scorers for the Lady Eagles. Gwirtz finished the contest with 15 points while Burkhart tacked on 14 points. Taylor Webster had six points on the evening. Claire Ehmann scored five points for Crawford and Abbie Bradshaw would round out the scoring with three points in the win.

Jackie Baith was the only Lady Cougar in double figures on the night, scoring 10 points.

Colonel Crawford will host play host to the Buckeye Central Buckettes on Friday Feb. 10 and then travel to Upper Sandusky to face the division-leading Lady Rams on Tuesday Feb. 14.

