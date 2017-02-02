State duals tournament ends for Northmor

OAK HARBOR — The Northmor Golden Knights wrestling program is a tough draw for any team.

Northmor proved this Jan. 25, breezing its way through the District III Region 18-B part of the state duals tournament and punching their ticket to Oak Harbor High School for the regionals semis and finale.

At Oak Harbor, the Knights also dominated, defeating the Pleasant Spartans in the semi-finals 57-15 to qualify for the Region 18 finale. But in that match, they dropped a 34-24 decision to Oak Harbor.

Out of the 11 individual victories from the Knights in Pleasant matchup, the most gratifying was the 120-pound weight class. Jake Neer from Northmor faced Carter Wolf of Pleasant last weekend at the Sally George Invitationa. Wolf won to claim first place in the weight class for the tournament. On Wednesday, Neer got some payback, earning a 9-4 decision.

Other victories for the Northmor squad came from: 106-pound class Manny Hielman by forfeit; 126-pound class Gavon Ramos by forfeit; 132-pound class Aaron Kitts by pinfall in a time of 1:47; 138-pound class Conan Becker by decision, 8-3; 145-pound class Conor Becker by pinfall in 1:41; 152-pound class Matthew Ross by pinfall in 4:36; 160-pound class Tony Martinez by pinfall in 2:32; 170-pound class Ben Singer by decision, 11-4; 182-pound class Mason Burger by pinfall in 1:06; 195-pound class Nathan Price by pinfall in a time of 1:11.

Oak Harbor faced off against Genoa Area in the other Region 18 semi-final, a clash of two of the top three ranked teams in Division III. Oak Harbor won 35-26 to forge a finals matchup with the Northmor Golden Knights, also on Wednesday.

In the finale, Northmor was knocked out of the tournament, losing 34-24.

Things started off well when Hielman won his 106-pound match, pinning his opponent in 22 seconds. Northmor would snag just five more victories against Oak Harbor, most by decision which are worth few points than pins.

Other wins for Northmor against Oak Harbor were: 120-pounds Neer by decision, 12-4; 126-pounds Ramos by decision, 9-7; 138-pounds Conan Becker by decision, 5-3; 170-pounds Kyle Price by pinfall in a time of 0:30; 285-pounds DJ Christo, moving up a class from his usual 220-pounds grouping, by decision, 9-5.

Knocked from the state duals, Northmor is focusing on the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference tournament. The goal can come to fruition at Highland High School on Feb. 18. Action starts at 10 am.

