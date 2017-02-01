Harding puts an end to Galion’s hot bowling streak

MARION — For the second day in a row, the Galion Tigers bowling squads were at Blue Fusion in Marion to compete in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference matchup. This meeting was originally scheduled for Tuesday Feb. 7 but Galion will be competing in the county bowling tournament that day.

The Galion Tigers girls bowling team lost 1,592-1,530.

Stevi Ness would roll the high game and series for the Galion squad. Ness’ first game of 175 was the high game on the day. With a 132 in the second game, Ness earned high series against Harding, bowling a 307.

Also bowling for Galion were: Brooklyn Potter, 284; Sara Misura, 232; Macy Eicher, 213; Abby Barre bowled a 137 game one and Lexi Hadamuscin bowled a game two score of 133.

After bowling a team score of 658 in game one and 648 in game two, the Tigers were down just 29 pins heading into the team Baker series. The Prexies outrolled Galion 257-224 in the series to secure the win.

Galion’s boys squad also dropped their contest 2,274-1,977.

With a 246 game two, Austin Rinehart recorded the high game for the Tigers on the day. Rinehart also bowled a 152 game one to earn high series honors with a 388.

Other series scores for Galion were: Dylan Ruth, 370; Aaron Stewart, 352; Jacob Lear, 310; David Riddle, 255.

Galion rolled a first game score of 748 and a second game score of 937 but found themselves trailing the Presidents by a tally of 1,910-1,685. In the Baker series, Harding out-rolled Galion, 364-292 to lock up the victory.

The Tigers will host the Crawford County bowling tournament from Monday Feb. 6 through Wednesday Feb. 8. The girls squad from Galion has a first round bye and will bowl on Wednesday. Galion’s boys team will hit the lanes on Monday.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@civitasmedia.com

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048