Lady Bulldogs routed by Lady Spartans

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Lady Bulldogs welcomed the Mansfield St.Peter’s Lady Spartans to their home gymnasium on Tuesday night to take part in a Mid-Buckeye Conference contest. Crestline struggled to get things going against St.Pete’s and dropped the game, 52-24.

The Lady Bulldogs drop to 1-17 on the season and are now 1-10 in conference play.

Crestline was held scoreless in the first quarter while St.Pete’s put up a 10 on the score board. In the second quarter, the ‘Dogs put up just two points and the Spartans tacked on 12 more points to take a 22-2 lead into the intermission. St.Peter’s put up 30 more points to Crestline’s 22 en route to the lopsided victory.

Lauryn Tadda had eight points and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Lady Bulldogs. Sarah Toy finished with six points and Brianna Briggs chipped in five points. Dennessa Baker had four points and Lydia Tadda contributed a point to finish up the Crestline scoring. As a team, the Bulldogs recorded 22 rebounds and committed 24 total turnovers.

Mansfield St.Peter’s was led by Caroline Blunk with 22 points.

Next up for Crestline will be a trip to Loudonville on Thursday Feb. 2 for another MBC matchup.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@civitasmedia.com

