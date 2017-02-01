Crestline can’t stop the Comets

KIDRON — Crestline’s boys basketball team was on the road on Tuesday night to face-off against the Kidron Central Christian Comets for the second time this season. Central Christian claimed their second win over Crestline by a final score of 75-63.

The Bulldogs are now 4-12 overall on the year and drop to 1-8 in Mid-Buckeye Conference action.

The Comets came out of the gate strong and would take a hefty 23-12 lead into the second quarter of play. Crestline would manage 19 points in the second but would be behind at the half by a score of 38-31. The Bulldogs would keep the contest close throughout the remainder of the game but could not overcome the deficit en route to the loss.

Davon Triplett would be Crestline’s leading scorer for the night. Triplett, coming off the bench, recorded a double-double scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds while notching three steals. Ty Clark finished the game with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Kevin Winkler added a dozen points for the Bulldogs. Zach Gregory was also in double figures with 11 points. Kaden Ronk and Tyler Sipes finished up the Crestline scoring with three and two points, respectively.

As a team, Crestline grabbed 35 rebounds, dished 14 assists, swiped seven steals and had just one block. The Bulldogs committed 17 turnovers for the game.

Kidron Central Catholic also had four players score in double figures for the game. Leading the way was Garrett Miller with 27 points. Elijah Steffen added 18 points, Solomon Fuller and Jeremiah Mullett both finished with 10 points apiece.

Crestline will host the Spartans from Mansfield St.Peter’s in MBC play on Saturday Feb. 4. On Tuesday Feb. 7, they will head to Wynford to play the Royals in a non-league matchup.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Crestline-Bulldog.png

By Chad Clinger cclinger@civitasmedia.com

