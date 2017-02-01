Lady Eagles win on the road

MORRAL — The Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles were on the road to face-off with conference foe, the Ridgedale Lady Rockets. Crawford won 50-36.

The Lady Eagles are now 10-8 overall and 8-6 in the Northern-10 Athletic Conference. Ridgedale drops to 4-14 on the season and 1-12 in the difficult N-10.

Colonel Crawford did not start. In fact, after the first quarter, Ridgedale was ahead of the Eagles, 12-3. Roles would be reversed in the second quarter as Colonel Crawford would come alive to score 19 points before the half while holding the Lady Rockets to just five points. Crawford came out of the half possessing a 22-17 lead. The Eagles outscored the Rockets 28-19 through the second half to secure their tenth victory on the season.

Ashley Gwirtz would once again be the top scoring Lady Eagles’ player, pouring in 19 points on the Rockets’ defense. Alexus Burkhart would chip in 16 points in the win. Taylor Webster and Claire Ehmann recorded six points apiece and Abbie Teglovic wrapped up the Crawford scoring with three points.

Ridgedale had two players score in double figures against Crawford. Megan Mulvaine, the third leading scorer in the N-10, had 15 points on the night and Ally Johnson contributed 10 points in the losing effort.

The Eagles will travel to Ashland on Thursday Feb. 2 to meet the Crestview Lady Cougars in non-conference competition.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@civitasmedia.com

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

