Galion sports roundup

NEW WASHINGTON — For the second time this season, Galion has knocked off a member of the Northern-10 Athletic Conference. On Saturday, the Tigers bested Buckeye Central 69-59 to improve to 3-13. Buckeye Central falls to 7-8.

“The boys really played as a team tonight,” said Galion head coach Matt Valentine. “After having a heart to heart with the kids after losing to Buckeye Valley regarding negative attitude, I was curious as to how they would respond. I couldn’t be more proud of them as they were a completely different team tonight. They played unselfish and as a true team.”

Buckeye Central led 20-17 after one quarter. Galion rallied to take a 36-33 lead at the half. The Tigers put together a good second half, too. Outscoring the Bucks 33-26 after the intermission.

Tristan Baldy was the top scorer for Galion with 16 points. Jack McElligott put up 14. Zhamir Anderson contributed 11 and Chase Cooke had 10 points to go along with and 18 rebounds. Isaiah Alsip and Gage Lackey each chipped in seven points and Colten Skaggs rounded out the Tigers’ scoring with four points.

As a team, Galion grabbed 32 rebounds, dished out 14 assists, had nine steals and eight blocks. The Tigers committed 16 turnovers.

Galion bowlers beat Pleasant

MARION — The Galion bowling squads traveled to Blue Fusion on Monday to meet Pleasant in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference bowling action. The Tigers continued to bowl well as both the boys and girls teams downed the Spartans.

Galion’s boys were victorious by a final tally of 1,895-1,739.

Austin Rinehart was the high game and high series roller for head coach Ryan Scribner against Pleasant. Rinehart bowled a 211 first game and a 244 second game (high game) to reach the high series mark for the Tigers at 455.

Other series scores for Galion were: Aaron Stewart, 376; Dylan Ruth, 338; Jacob Lear, 237; David Riddle, 214.

As a team, the Tigers rolled an 834 game one and a 706 game two to enter the team Baker series up 1,620-1,460. Galion used a 275 Baker series to distance themselves from the Spartans for the win.

The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Spartans by a final overall score of 1,581-1,378.

Stevi Ness earned the high game of the night in her first game, bowling a 157. Ness would roll a 137 in the second game to earn the high series on the night for head coach Bobby Lear with a 294.

Other series scores for the girls squad were: Sara Misura, 286; Brooklyn Potter, 270; Macy Eicher, 182; Lexi Hadamuscin, 136 (game one); Abby Barre, 115 (game two).

Galion rolled a 646 and a 637 to put themselves up 1,283-1,154 heading into the Baker series. The Lady Tigers out-rolled the Lady Spartans in the Baker series, 298-224 to secure the victory.

Tigers fall to Buckeye Valley, 62-31

GALION — The Buckeye Valley Barons were in town on a frigid Friday night to meet up with the Galion Tigers for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division battle. For the second time this season, the Barons bested the Tigers, this time by a final score of 62-41.

Galion won the opening tip and got a quick basket from Colten Skaggs, but that was the last lead the Tigers held. Buckeye Valley’s pressure on defense and quick ball movement and scoring caused Galion head coach Matt Valentine to use two quick timeouts in the first quarter. The first coming after the Barons opened up an early 8-2 lead and the other coming just moments after Buckeye Valley expanded that lead to 16-2. At the end of the first, Galion found itself in a hole they could never dig out of, 23-4. The Tigers would string together some buckets throughout the second quarter and were able to keep pace with the Barons a bit, but still headed to the half down by a score of 36-17.

“We seemed to be just going through the motions from the start of warm-ups,” Valentine said. “Our energy level just wasn’t there. We weren’t able to defend and keep up with them while on defense. Zhamir (Anderson) was a spark for us with his energy and quickness, his ability to defend. But the rest of the team, for whatever reason, just didn’t have it. They continuously beat us on the glass on both ends of the floor”

The Tigers would open up the second half with a bit more energy but would not be able to fully contain the Buckeye Valley offense. Galion outscored the Barons in the third, 16-14, but the lead was still 50-33 in favor of the visitors. The final quarter aw little scoring on either end of the court, with the Barons adding 12 more points and the Tigers just eight.

Anderson finished with nine points off the bench to go with three rebounds, two steals, two assists and a block. Gage Lackey chimed in with seven points on the night for the Tigers. Isaiah Alsip, Jack McElligott and Colten Skaggs all finished with six points apiece in the Galion loss. Chase Cooke added five points and Nic Sorrenson rounded out the Tigers’ scoring with two points from the free-throw line.

Leading the way for the Barons was Nathan Edington with 17 points, including an exciting fast-break dunk with under two minutes remaining in the third quarter. Aaron Watson had 13 points for Buckeye Valley. Ethan Crawford and Austin Richard dropped in 1o points apiece on the night.

Lady Tigers fall to Jonathan Alder

PLAIN CITY — The Galion Lady Tigers took to the road for a long trip to Plain City on Saturday to meet up with the Jonathan Alder Lady Pioneers. Alder won 58-41.

Galion is 4-15 overall and 0-10 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division. Alder is 11-8 and 5-4.

Jonathan Alder opened the game fast and led 20-7 after one quarter. Galion inched closer, but trailed 30-20 at the half. The Lady Tigers would head into the final quarter of play down by 11 points before Alder dropped 19 more points in the final quarter en route to the victory.

Gabby Kaple scored 19 points to lead the way for the Lady Tigers while grabbing five rebounds, dishing out two assists and recording a steal. Dani Schieber and Jaime Ehrman both added five points apiece for head coach Nick Vukovich’s squad. Lauren Huggins and Julie Clouse dropped four points apiece and recorded seven and five rebounds each, respectively. Sophie Carson and Natalie Rodriguez finished up the Galion scoring with two points apiece.

