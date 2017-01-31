Mid-Ohio School preparing for 25th season

The countdown is on for the driving and riding programs to begin at The Mid-Ohio School. The 2017 schedule is available online now at drivemidohio.com, and customers can enroll immediately by calling 419-884-4000.

The Mid-Ohio School offers professional driving and riding instruction to drivers and motorcyclists of all skill levels. The 25th season of operation starts in March with Honda Teen Defensive Driving Programs, the most popular of its offerings. The on track high performance driving and racing courses and performance track riding for sportsbike owners begin with the opening of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in April.

“We thank all of our customers and sponsors for helping us reach this landmark year. Nearly 69,000 participants have taken part in a program since the school’s inception in 1993,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and The Mid-Ohio School. “We have something for everyone including customizable corporate entertainment and training. Our world-class instructors who have raced in professional series around the globe make it a truly great and memorable experience.”

An addition this year for motorcycle racers is the WERA License School using their properly-prepared sportsbikes. The Mid-Ohio School also offers Open Test & Tune events on select evenings for drivers to take their personal street-legal cars on track.

The Mid-Ohio School is privileged to have a long-standing partnership with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. The Acura and Honda brands have been the vehicles of choice all but one year of the school’s operation. The Mid-Ohio School’s fleet of vehicles includes 37 Acura ILXs, 14 Honda Civics, and 4 Honda S2000s. Two of the Honda Civics are also equipped with skid platform systems to practice car control techniques for oversteer and understeer situations.

Additional sponsors of The Mid-Ohio School include Comfort Inn, Cooper Tires, Honda Performance Development, Malco, Sunoco, Quality Inn & Suites, Summit Racing, and Total Oil.