Galion bowlers stay hot, beat Pleasant

MARION — The Galion bowling squads traveled to Blue Fusion on Monday to meet Pleasant in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference bowling action. The Tigers continued to bowl well as both the boys and girls teams downed the Spartans.

Galion’s boys were victorious by a final tally of 1,895-1,739.

Austin Rinehart was the high game and high series roller for head coach Ryan Scribner against Pleasant. Rinehart bowled a 211 first game and a 244 second game (high game) to reach the high series mark for the Tigers at 455.

Other series scores for Galion were: Aaron Stewart, 376; Dylan Ruth, 338; Jacob Lear, 237; David Riddle, 214.

As a team, the Tigers rolled an 834 game one and a 706 game two to enter the team Baker series up 1,620-1,460. Galion used a 275 Baker series to distance themselves from the Spartans for the win.

The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Spartans by a final overall score of 1,581-1,378.

Stevi Ness earned the high game of the night in her first game, bowling a 157. Ness would roll a 137 in the second game to earn the high series on the night for head coach Bobby Lear with a 294.

Other series scores for the girls squad were: Sara Misura, 286; Brooklyn Potter, 270; Macy Eicher, 182; Lexi Hadamuscin, 136 (game one); Abby Barre, 115 (game two).

Galion rolled a 646 and a 637 to put themselves up 1,283-1,154 heading into the Baker series. The Lady Tigers out-rolled the Lady Spartans in the Baker series, 298-224 to secure the victory.

The bowling squads will be busy this next week. Galion will travel to Blue Fusion again on Tuesday Jan. 31 to bowl off against the squads from Marion Harding. On Monday Feb. 6 through Wednesday Feb. 8, the County meet will be taking place at Victory Lanes in Galion.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@civitasmedia.com

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

