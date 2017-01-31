Northmor wrestlers win Sally George Invitational

MARION — Northmor won last weekend’s Sally George Invitational at Pleasant.

The Knights finished with 217 points, followed by Upper Sandusky, 195. Other Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference teams competing were: Pleasant-finished fourth with 138.5 points, North Union-finished eighth with 98 points and Harding-finished 16th with 36 points.

In the 138-pound weight class, Northmor’s Conan Becker would earn the hardware and in the 145-pound weight class it was brother Conor Becker who was named champion.

Eight other Northmor wrestlers place within the top six wrestlers in their respective weight classes.

Placing for Northmor was: 113-pounds Austin Amens, fifth place; 120-pounds Jake Neer, second place; 132-pounds Aaron Kitts, second place; 152-pounds Matthew Ross, second place; 160-pounds Kyle Price, fourth place; 182-pounds Mason Burger, second place; 195-pounds Nathan Price, sixth place and 220-pounds DJ Christo, third place.

The Sally George Invite would be the final tune-up before Northmor locks up with the Pleasant squad in the Region 18 semi-finals on Wednesday Feb. 1. Northmor enters the match-up as the No.1 seed in the 18-B bracket and Pleasant as the No.3. The winner of that dual will meet up with the winner of the 18-A championship, either No.2 seed Genoa Area or No.1 seed and host of the championships, Oak Harbor. The team champion of Region 18 will then head to Ohio State’s St.John Arena on Sunday Feb. 12 to compete in the State Wrestling Dual Team Tournament.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@civitasmedia.com

