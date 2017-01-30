Northmor youth win Galion Covert wrestling tournament

GALION — Many young athletes were in Galion on Saturday to compete in the Galion Covert Youth wrestling tournament. Youth from Galion, Northmor, Cardington, Pleasant, Clyde, Mansfield, Edison and more were on hand to compete for individual and team titles.

The young wrestlers from Northmor took home the team championship for the second year in a row.

First-place finishers from Northmor were: Aydan Reyes, Cowin Becker, Garrett Deisch, Ethan Amens, Carter Thomas and Finn Fesler.

Northmor also saw Collin Beck, Carter Watkins and Macey Grauer finish with second-place finishes.

Placing third for the Northmor were Nicholas Armrose, Tucker Strobel and Luke Remy.

The Knights also wrestled their way to six fourth-place finishes for the tournament. Those wrestlers were: Brady Carr, Bohdi Workman, Gavin Lease, Riley Grauer, CJ Stoney and Landon Frank.

“The future is looking bright for the Northmor wrestling program with all these youth wrestlers doing so well and placing at tournaments, dominating as a team together and as individuals,” says assistant coach Dan Reyes.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

