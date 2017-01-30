Crestline beats Vanlue for fourth win

VANLUE — Crestline beat Vanlue on Saturday, 64-55, to improve to 4-11.

Crestline trailed 35-25 at the start of the second half, but outscored Vanlue 39-20 in the second half for the win.

Ty Clark was the top scorer for the contest for the Bulldogs, scoring 20 points while recording nine rebounds. Zach Gregory also finished in double figures for Crestline with 12 points on the night. Davon Triplett chipped in 10 points in the win as well. Kaden Ronk and Kevin Winkler both finished with seven points on the evening. Max Anatra contributed five points in the win while Tyler Sipes scored just three points but dished out 11 assists and grabbed eight rebounds.

In total, the Crestline squad grabbed 39 rebounds, dished out 15 assists, swiped 11 steals and swatted six blocks.

Caleb Bonham scored 24 points on the night for the Wildcats and Treg Price chimed in with 16 points in the loss.

Calvert’s fast star too much for Crestline to overcome

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert beat Crestine on Friday, 71-40. The Bulldog are 3-11.

Calvert was in control of the contest from the opening tip. Heading into the second quarter, Calvert led 21-9. It was 37-19 at the half and 60-31 after three quarters.

Ty Clark led the way for Crestline and was the only player in double figures with 10 points to go with six rebounds and a block. Kaden Ronk finished the contest with nine points and Zach Gregory chipped in seven. Davon Triplett added five points and nine boards and Tyler Sipes also scored five. Kevin Winkler had four in the losing effort for the Bulldogs.

Connor Meyer was Calvert’s leading scorer with 18 points\.

Crestline shot just 15/49 from the field, including 4/11 from three-point land. At the line, the ‘Dogs went just 6/13 in the loss. The Bulldogs grabbed 24 rebounds as a team, dished out 12 assists and recorded nine steals and three blocks while committing 27 total turnovers.

The miles continue to add up for the Bulldogs on Tuesday Jan. 31 when they travel to Kidron to meet up with Central Christian in MBC play. Another league opponent, Mansfield St.Peter’s, will be at Crestline on Saturday Feb. 4.

By Chad Clinger