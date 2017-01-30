Lady Bulldogs lose close contest to Temple Christian

MANSFIELD — The woes continue for the Crestline Lady Bulldogs. Since winning their first game in almost 700 days, the Lady ‘Dogs have lost six in a row, the latest Saturday to the Temple Christian Lady Crusaders, 36-35. Crestline is 1-16.

The Lady Bulldogs were in a hole early, trailing 18-12 after one quarter of play. Crestline would respond with just six points in the second quarter to Temple Christian’s seven to trail at the half, 25-18. The third quarter would shine a bit of light on the ‘Dogs chances, outscoring the Crusaders 11-3 and taking a one-point lead into the final quarter. However, with just six points scored in the fourth, Crestline netted loss No.16.

Brianna Briggs was the workhorse for Crestline on Saturday, scoring 10 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Alandra Tesso and Dennesa Baker both added eight points apiece. Lauryn Tadda contributed six points and grabbed eight rebounds in Crestline’s efforts. Sarah Toy wrapped up the Lady Bulldogs scoring with three. As a team, Crestline grabbed 23 total rebounds and committed 15 turnovers.

Jenna Wolford led the way for the Lady Crusaders, scoring 14 points on the night. Temple Christian did not hit a single three-point shot but used 13-interior shots and 10/18 from the charity stripe to outdo the ‘Dogs.

A pair of MBC opponents await Crestline in the next week. On Tuesday Jan. 31, the Lady Bulldogs host the Mansfield St.Peter’s Lady Spartans. Crestline will then hit the road on Thursday Feb. 2 to play at Loudonville.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Crestline-Bulldog-11.png

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048