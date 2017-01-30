Crawford narrowly escapes Wynford

BUCYRUS — Colonel Crawford’s boys basketball squad traveled to Wynford High School on Saturday for a Northern-10 Athletic Conference battle with the Royals. The Eagles thwarted the Royals’ fourth-quarter surge to win 62-58.

Crawford is now 11-4 on the season and 9-2 in conference play while Wynford drops to 7-7 and 7-4

The score was 7-7 tie after the first quarter. Crawford used a big 21-point second quarter to open the game up a bit and led 28-16 at the half. After thee quarters, the Eagles led 38-26. With just 64 combined points through the first three quarters of play, both Crawford and Wynford would put on a scoring barrage in the fourth. The Eagles posted 24 points in the final quarter, which proved barely enough to secure a win as the Royals scored 32 against a usually stout Crawford defense.

The difference maker in the game was the free-throw shooting. Colonel Crawford was 25/32 from the charity stripe. Wynford had their struggles from the line, going 5/15 in the loss.

Brody Martin stepped up Saturday night for the Eagles, scoring 15 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists. Harley Shaum continued to ride his hot streak, scoring 14 points, grabbing seven boards and recording a block. Cameron McCreary put up 11 points as the main facilitator for the Crawford offense. McCreary also added five rebounds, four assists and a steal. Heath Starkey notched another double-double, scoring 10 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, rejecting six shots and snagging a steal. Jordan Fenner finished the contest with seven points, Hayden Bute scored three and Reis Walker finished up the Eagles’ scoring with two points.

Wynford also had four players finish in double figures for the game.

On Friday Feb. 3, the Eagles will host the Seneca East Tigers in N-10 play and then load the bus on Saturday, Feb. 4 to travel again to Bucyrus, this time to clash with the Redmen.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048