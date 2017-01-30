Lady Tigers drop contest to Alder

PLAIN CITY — The Galion Lady Tigers took to the road for a long trip to Plain City on Saturday to meet up with the Jonathan Alder Lady Pioneers. Alder won 58-41.

Galion is 4-15 overall and 0-10 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division. Alder is 11-8 and 5-4.

Jonathan Alder opened the game fast and led 20-7 after one quarter. Galion inched closer, but trailed 30-20 at the half. The Lady Tigers would head into the final quarter of play down by 11 points before Alder dropped 19 more points in the final quarter en route to the victory.

Gabby Kaple scored 19 points to lead the way for the Lady Tigers while grabbing five rebounds, dishing out two assists and recording a steal. Dani Schieber and Jaime Ehrman both added five points apiece for head coach Nick Vukovich’s squad. Lauren Huggins and Julie Clouse dropped four points apiece and recorded seven and five rebounds each, respectively. Sophie Carson and Natalie Rodriguez finished up the Galion scoring with two points apiece.

As a team, Galion shot 9/22 from the interior, 3/16 from the perimeter and 14/23 from the free-throw line. Collectively, they had 25 team rebounds, seven assists, seven steals and two blocked shots while committing 19 total turnovers.

The Lady Tigers will host the Pleasant Lady Spartans in MOAC Red play on Friday Feb. 3.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

