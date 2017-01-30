Northmor outdone by Centerburg

CENTERBURG — Northmor’s boys basketball team was on the road Friday at Centerburg in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Blue Division battle. The Golden Knights would drop their second game in a row, losing to the Trojans, 46-36.

Northmor is 10-5 on the season and 6-3 in the MOAC Blue. The loss drops them from first place into a four-way tie for second place with Highland, Cardington and Mount Gilead. Centerburg improves to 11-5 overall and takes over first place in the division with a 7-2 record.

The Golden Knights would manage just nine points in the first and only four points in the second to find themselves trailing the Trojans at the half, 21-13. Both teams would exit intermission and come up to put up 13 points in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Centerburg left no doubt on their way to the victory, outscoring the Knights 12-10.

Tyler Kegley led the way for Northmor with 10 points and 13 rebounds to go with two assists, two steals and two blocks. Meech Johnson had another low-scoring night with just eight points for Northmor. Rounding out the Golden Knights’ scoring was Kyle Kegley, Brock Pletcher and Alijah Keen with six points apiece.

Northmor shot just 16/48 (33%) for the contest, including 2/16 (13%) from the perimeter. The Golden Knights attempted just five free-throws for the contest, converting on two of the attempts. As a team, they grabbed 31 rebounds, dished out six assists, had five steals, two blocks and committed 13 total turnovers.

The Knights will host Grandview Heights on Tuesday Jan. 31 and East Knox on Thursday Feb. 2.

