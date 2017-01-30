Lady Eagles grind out another low-scoring win

BUCYRUS — The Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles loaded the buses on Friday night for a short trip to Bucyrus to meet up with the Lady Redmen in a Northern-10 Athletic Conference matchup. Crawford, finding themselves in another low-scoring affair, won 34-21.

Colonel Crawford improves to 9-8 on the season and 7-6 in N-10 play while Bucyrus falls to 4-12 and 2-10.

The first quarter saw just five total points scored, three by Bucyrus and two for the Eagles. Things would pick up slightly in the second with both teams scoring eight points, giving the Lady Redmen the 11-10 lead at the half. The story remained the same for the third, both teams scoring eight again and Bucyrus holding on to the one-point advantage heading into the final period. In the fourth however, Crawford would explode for 16 points while Bucyrus made just two free-throws.

Alexus Burkhart and Ashley Gwirtz led the way for the Lady Eagles with 13 points apiece. Abbie Bradshaw tacked on four points. Taylor Webster and Danielle Horsley finished with two points each to round out the scoring for Crawford in the win. The Lady Eagles did not hit a three-pointer in the contest and went 10/11 from the free-throw line.

Colonel Crawford will play a pair of road games within the next calender week. On Tuesday Jan. 31, the Lady Eagles will head to Ridgedale to face the Lady Rockets in N-10 play. Two days later, on Thursday Feb. 2, they will head to Ashland to meet up with the Crestview Lady Cougars in a non-league matchup.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Colonel-Crawford-Eagle-16.jpg

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048