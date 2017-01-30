Northmor ladies beat East Knox, Elgin

GALION — Northmor beat East Knox last Thursday, 50-27, to improve to9-8 overall and 7-3 in the MOAC Blue. East Knox drops to 2-14 and 1-9.

Northmor took a commanding 25-8 lead into the second quarter and led 32-12 at halftime.

Maddie Swihart led the Knights in scoring with 19 points and Karalee Patterson scored 11 points. Lydia Farley chimed in with five points and Addie Farley with four. Christianna Boggs scored three points in the Northmor victory. Lindsey Wiseman, Hope Miracle, Becca Duckworth and Julianna DiTullio all added two points apiece

Knights beat Elgin in double overtime

MARION — On Saturday the Knights took on Elgin, and although it took two extra periods, the Knights won 53-49.

Northmor is 10-8 on the season and 8-3 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Blue Division. Elgin drops to 13-5 and 8-3 in the league. Northmor and Elgin are tied for second place behind Cardington.

Northmor led 8-6 after one quarter and 19-18 at the half. Elgin regrouped and took a 32-26 into the final period of regulation. but Northmor rallied in the fourth to make it 40-40 at the end of regulation. It was 45-45 after the first OT, but Elgin scored just four points in the final OT to give the Knights the victory.

Maddie Swihart was the top scorer for Northmor with 22 points. Brooke Bennett poured in 14 points and Karalee Patterson was in double figures with 12 points. Christianna Boggs had three and Lindsey Wiseman scored two to round out the Northmor scoring attack.

For Elgin, Meridith Cocherl finished with 14, Amy Hofer with 13 and Bekah Muslin11

On Friday Feb. 3, Northmor will host Fredericktown in MOAC Blue competition.

By Chad Clinger

