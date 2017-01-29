Lady Eagles swim to NCOS title; boys second

NORTH ROBINSON — Add another championship to a storied Colonel Crawford Eagles swimming program.

Last Saturday, the Eagles hosted the North Central Ohio Swim League Championship meet, capturing a championship and a runner-up trophy.

The Lady Eagles scored 313 points to beat Upper Sandusky’s 269 points. They were followed by Loudonville-128 points, Ada-123 points, Bucyrus-65 points, Mansfield Christian-36 points, Fostoria-35 points, Crestline-34 points, Ridgedale-20 points, Crestview-6 points, Wynford-4 points and Mansfield St.Peters-1 point.

The 200-yard medley relay team got things started for Crawford when Pierce Krassow, Drew Krassow, Jillianne Gregg and Hailey Ratliff snagged second-team all-conference honors with a time of 2:00.97. Pierce Krassow, Chloe Carman, Ratliff and Gregg won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:49.25. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Karlie Kurtzman, Raye Hershey, Carman and Kennedy Speck were third in4:29.70.

In the 200-yard freestyle, the Lady Eagles had the top three placers: Pierce Krassow won in 2:10.87; Lexie Hillman was second and Drew Krassow third. Pierce Krassow was the highest Crawford finisher in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing fourth and rew Krassow snagged third in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Speck was second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:36.06) and the 500-yard freestyle (6:12.64). Gregg won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:09.18 and was third in the 50-yard freestyle (25.89). Ratliff was third in the 200 IM in 2:43.44. Hershey was second in the 100-yard butterfly (1:13.39); Kurtzman was third in the 500-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke.

Upper Sandusky won the boys title with 330 points, followed by Colonel Crawford with 258. Ada was third with 237 points; followed by Mansfield St.Peter’s-36 points; Mansfield Christian-25 points; Fostoria-16 points; Loudonville-10 points; Crestline-4 points; Wynford-3 points; and Bucyrus-3 points.

Ken Fernandez won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:03.73. Fernandez was third in the 100-yard freestyle (57.08). Nic Motter won the 200-yard individual medley (2:14.03) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:25.07). Jake Johnson was the victor in the 50-yard freestyle (23.17) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.38). Nick Barnes was the highest-placing Crawford swimmer in the 100-yard butterfly (sixth) and Alex Hershey placed fifth in the 100-yard backstroke.

was third in the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The boys relay squad of Hershey, Keton Pfeifer, Austin Stevens and Zach Moritz was third in the 200-yard medley relay in 2:02.38. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Motter, Pfeifer, Fernandez and Johnson were third in 3:44.92.

On Saturday Feb. 4, Colonel Crawford will compete in their final tune-up before the postseason at the Gipe Relays in Port Clinton.

The Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles pose with their NCOS Championship trophy. Crawford topped the 12-team field with 313 points. (Submitted photo) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NCOS-girls-Champs.jpgThe Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles pose with their NCOS Championship trophy. Crawford topped the 12-team field with 313 points. (Submitted photo)

By Chad Clinger [email protected]