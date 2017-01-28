Galion area sports briefs

Church Dartball Results

Games won Jan. 23: Calvary UCC – 2; Windfall UCC – 2; Galion Trinity Lutheran – 2; Bucyrus Good Hope Lutheran – 2; Bucyrus St. Johns UCC – 2; Galion Peace Lutheran – 2; Chatfield Evangelical Pietist – 2-0-1; Galion First Lutheran – 1; Crestline Trinity Lutheran Team #2 – 1; Tiro Crouse Lutheran – 1; Sulphur Springs St Paul Lutheran – 1; New Washington United Methodist – 1; Scioto United Methodist – 1; Shelby First Church of God – 0-2-1.

Standings — Standings Northern Division: Sulphur Springs St. Paul Lutheran – 21-9; Tiro Crouse Lutheran – 16-11; Scioto United Methodist – 15-11-1; New Washington United Methodist – 10-14; Calvary UCC – 11-19 Windfall UCC – 13-14; Chatfield Evangelical Pietist – 11-16-3; Shelby First Church of God – 4-18-2; Southern Division: Galion Trinity Lutheran – 22-5; Galion Peace Lutheran – 19-5; Galion First Lutheran – 16-11; Bucyrus Good Hope Lutheran – 15-12; Crestline Trinity Lutheran Team #1 – 9-17-1; Crestline Trinity Lutheran Team #2 – 9-15; Bucyrus St. Johns UCC – 6-20-1.

Bucyrus softball association meeting set

BUCYRUS — We are looking to expand our Sunday Co-ed League, Monday Nite Church League (new) and our Friday Nite Mens League. All leagues are planning on doubleheaders as we have two fields. The entry fee will be determined at a later date and it is sanctioned thru NSA. The amount of games will be determined on how many teams we get.

We have a meeting scheduled Sunday Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. at Bucyrus City Hall in the council chambers on the 2nd floor for teams that are interested in having a team in any one of these leagues this summer. If you cannot make it to the meeting and you are interested in having a team in the one of the leagues , please call and let us know. The deadline to enter is April 30. For more info please phone 419-563-5849 or 419-569-5731 or 740-751-3300.

Workshop to become a Certified Youth Fishing Instructor planned

COLUMBUS — The Division of Wildlife will host a Passport to Fishing instructors’ workshop Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Wildlife District One Headquarter located at 1500 Dublin Road, Columbus.

The workshop is a free one-day instructor training program that qualifies individuals to become Division of Wildlife certified fishing instructors, similar to a hunter education instructor. Pre- registration is required as seating is limited, participants will also be required to take part in a background check. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch and to dress for the weather, some of the clinic will take place outside.

By becoming a certified instructor, you will be able to help reconnect students with the outdoors. Resources available include grants, equipment, brochures, and training.

Passport to Fishing was developed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and adopted by the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation. Workshops teach volunteers the basics of fishing and how to run a four-station fishing program with a fishing event. These instructors then go back to their communities with a written curriculum and training aids, to teach beginning anglers the basics of fishing.

To register for the workshop, please e-mail Derek Klein at [email protected] or call (614) 644-3925. For additional class information and other educational opportunities, visit wildohio.gov.

By Chad Clinger

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048