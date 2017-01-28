Area roundup: Northmor wrestlers alive in state team tournament

GALION — Northmor High School hosted the Division III, Sub-Region 18-B portion of the state team wrestling tournament on Wednesday evening. The Golden Knights would be a part of the action as the No.1 seed and would go on to defeat two teams on the evening to advance in the tournament.

After a first-round bye, Northmor would end up squaring off against the Arcadia Redskins. The Golden Knights would have no trouble with the Redskins, winning all but the heavyweight matchup by forfeit and advancing with a final score of 78-6.

Wrestlers and how they won for Northmor were: 106-pounds Manny Hielman by pinfall in 4:37; 113-pounds Austin Amens by forfeit; 120-pounds Gavin Ramos by pinfall in 3:46; 126-pounds Jake Neer by pinfall in 0:51; 132-pounds Aaron Kitts by forfeit; 138-pounds Conan Becker by pinfall in 0:17; 145-pounds Conor Becker by pinfall in 1:00; 152-pounds Matthew Ross by pinfall in 0:40; 160-pounds Tony Martinez by pinfall in 3:09; 170-pounds Kyle Price by pinfall in 0:58; 182-pounds Mason Burger by pinfall in 0:52; 195-pounds Nathan Price by pinfall in 0:32; 220-pounds DJ Christo by pinfall in 1:38.

Next up for the Golden Knights was the Carey Blue Devils. Northmor defeated the Blue Devils by a final tally of 54-19.

Winning for Northmor against Carey was: 106-Hielman by pinfall in 1:17; 120-Ramos by pinfall in 0:16; 132-Kitts by pinfall in 2:39; 138-Conan Becker by pinfall in 0:22; 145-Conor Becker by forfeit; 152-Ross by pinfall in 4:15; 160-Martinez by pinfall in 3:00; 195-N.Price by forfeit; 220-Christo by forfeit.

Lady Knights defeat Lucas 60-40

LUCAS — Lucas welcomed the Northmor Lady Golden Knights to their home gym on Tuesday night. Northmor would have no troubles with Lucas, winning by a final tally of 60-40.

Northmor is 8-8 overall on the season.

The Lady Knights would get contributions from nearly everyone on their varsity roster against the Lady Cubs. Leading the way for the team was Karalee Patterson with 16 points. Also in double figures were Maddie Swihart and Becca Duckworth with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Lindsey Wiseman chipped in six points for Northmor in the win. Brooke Bennett and Lydia Farley had five points apiece while Addie Farley and Julia Ditullio put up two points each. Hope Miracle had a point in Northmor’s victory.

Lucas had two players score in double figures. Jessie Grover led the way for the Lady Cubs with 11 points and Morgan Spitler finished with 10 points.

The Golden Knights would jump out on top early, taking a 15-2 lead into the second quarter of play. At the conclusion of the first half, Northmor would take to the locker room up 23-11. The Lady Knights would explode for 37 points in the second half to Lucas’ 30 to secure the 20-point victory.

St Peter’s takes a bite out of Bulldogs

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield St. Peter’s Spartans were the home team Tuesday night against the Crestline Bulldogs. St. Pete’s defended their home court well and blew past the visiting Bulldogs, 83-44.

Crestline drops to 3-10 on the season and now sits at 1-7 in the Mid-Buckeye Conference.

The Bulldogs started out sluggish on Tuesday, trailing by 13 points after one quarter of play, 19-6. The Spartans would use an even bigger second quarter to stretch their lead to 45-16 at the half. Crestline would regroup a bit at the intermission, coming out to put a 14-point mark on the scoreboard. However, the Spartans came out stronger in the third to score 28 points. Now trailing 73-30 heading into the final quarter, Crestline put up just 14 more points in the final period and the Spartans tacked on 10 more to clinch their 39-point victory.

Ty Clark was the only Bulldogs player in double figures against St. Pete’s, scoring 14 points to go along with five rebounds, a block and a steal. Tyler Sipes contributed nine points in the loss as well as four rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal. Kevin Winkler, Zach Gregory, Davon Triplett and Caleb Hoskins had four points apiece. Kaden Ronk and Max Anatra rounded out the scoring with three and two points, respectively. Crestline recorded 33 turnovers as a team.

Elijah Cobb led the Spartans’ attack with 24 points on the night while Jared Jakubick poured in 21 points. Tyson Kent finished with 14 and Mason Campbell tacked on 12 points for St. Peter’s.

Crestine ladies come up short vs. Tiffin Calvert

TIFFIN — The Crestline Lady Bulldogs dropped to 1-14 on the season after losing, on the road, to the Tiffin Calvert Lady Senecas on Tuesday, 46-31.

Crestline trailed by two points after the first quarter, 13-11 but that would be the closest that they would get. Calvert outscored the Lady ‘Dogs in the second quarter, 12-5 to head into the intermission up by nine, 25-16. A low-scoring second half would favor the Lady Senecas. Crestline went on to manage just 15 more points in the third and fourth combined while Calvert tacked on 21.

Alandra Tesso was the top-scorer for Crestline 12 points. Lauryn Tadda would contribute six points and Dennesa Baker chipped in four. Sarah Toy, Kennedy Moore and Lydia Tadda would score three points apiece in the Lady Bulldogs’ efforts.

Tiffin Calvert got double digit games from Clare Sullivan with 16 points and Lexi White adding 14 points.

Lucas defeat Crestline in girls basketball action

LUCAS — The Crestline Lady Bulldogs traveled to Lucas to meet up with the Lady Cubs for the second time this season. Lucas defeated the Crestline by a final score of 56-33.

The Lady Bulldogs are now 1-15 overall this season and 1-9 in the Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Crestline found themselves in a 14-6 hole after one period of play and down 30-11 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs came out in the third and scored 16 points but could not hold off the Cubs’ attack. Entering the fourth quarter, Crestline found themselves down 42-27, a deficit they could not overcome. The Bulldogs scored just six in the final quarter to the Cubs’ 14 en route to the loss.

Lauryn Tadda was the leading scorer for the Crestline squad with 10 points to go with four rebounds. Alandra Tesso chipped in six points and two boards. Sarah Toy also had six points in the game. Brianna Briggs had five points and Denessa Baker scored five as well to go with eight rebounds. Lydia Tadda rounded out the scoring with one point for the Lady Bulldogs.

Jessie Grover and Paige Arnold of Lucas scorched the Crestline defense for 14 points apiece.

Lady Eagles falls to Seneca East in N-10 action

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles welcomed the Seneca East Lady Tigers to Mac Morrison Gymnasium on Tuesday night to battle it out in Northern-10 Athletic Conference play. At the beginning of the night, Crawford and Seneca East were tied for fourth place in a very tough N-10. When the clock reached all zeroes, the Lady Tigers had sole possession of fourth place after a 54-46 victory.

Seneca East improves to 8-7 overall and 7-5 in conference play. Colonel Crawford drops to 8-8 and 6-6.

The Lady Eagles found themselves in control for much of the first quarter and would get their usual spark from their point guard, Alexus Burkhart. At the end of the first, Crawford led by six points, 16-10. Seneca East would pick up the defense, usually a modified 2-3 zone that appeared more as a 3-2, to stop ball movement around the perimeter and to keep the ball out of Burkhart’s hands as much as possible. The Lady Tigers outscored the Eagles in the second, 11-5, to knot the score up at 21 headed to the half. With the break, Colonel Crawford would regroup and finish the third period strong to take a very slim two-point lead into the final quarter. Seneca East would play an impressive eight minutes of basketball to finish out the game, scoring 23 points to Crawford’s 13 en route to the victory.

Burkhart finished the game for the Lady Eagles with 22 points. Ashley Gwirtz contributed 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for Crawford. Taylor Webster chipped in eight points in the Eagles’ efforts while Abbie Bradshaw hit one-three point field goal for her points. Caitlin Koschnick and Claire Ehmann scored two points and one point, respectively, to round out the Colonel Crawford scoring on the night.

Megan Siesel had 22 points for the Lady Tigers.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_gavinramos2-1.jpg http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_nathanprice-1.jpg http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_jakobneer-1.jpg http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_conorbecker-1.jpg

Balanced scoring key in Lady Knights win over Lucas