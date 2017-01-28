Galion roundup: Tiger ladies get another win

HOWARD — Galion’s girls basketball team gave coach Nick Vukovich a birthday present Tuesday when the knocked off East Knox in a road game, 34-32, for their fourth victory of the season.

Galion found itself down by one point heading into the second quarter, 6-5. The scoring would pick up a bit and the Lady Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 12-11 to knot up the score at 17 apiece heading into the half. Second half action would produce just 32 points total, with 17 of those points belonging to the Tigers to afford them the victory.

Leading the way for Galion on the evening was Gabby Kaple with 13 points and four rebounds. Julie Clouse chipped in eight points and three boards in the win. Lauren Huggins and Jaime Ehrman both added four points apiece. Dani Schieber had three and Natalie Rodriguez finished up the Lady Tigers scoring with two points.

Galion grabbed 25 rebounds as a team, dished out four assists, had five steals and one blocked shot. The Lady Tigers only committed eight turnovers for the contest.

Girls basketball team falls to Vikings

CALEDONIA — River Valley beat Galion on Thursday 81-33 in girls basketball action

Galion drops to 4-14 on the season and remains winless in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division at 0-9. River Valley improves to 13-3 overall and 6-2 in the MOAC Red.

The Lady Vikings stormed out to a big lead early and never look back against the Tigers.

At the end of the first quarter of play, River Valley already had a convincing 21-6 lead. The Vikings would widen the gap further, adding 26 more points before the half to Galion’s seven. Starting the second half down by a score of 47-13, the Lady Tigers managed just seven points in the third period while River Valley tacked on 14 more. Galion was outscored in the final period of play as well, 20-13.

Gabby Kaple led the Tigers’ efforts on Thursday, scoring 15 points, grabbing seven rebounds and recording a steal. Dani Schieber chipped in six points, two rebounds, a block and a steal. Natalie Rodriguez scored five points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out an assist and had a block. Lauren Huggins finished the night with three points and Jaime Ehrman scored two points to finish up the Galion scoring.

Tigers tune up for league swim meet by defeating Madison

MANSFIELD — The Galion Tigers swim teams hit the road on Thursday for one final tune-up before their Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship meet this Saturday. Galion’s boys squad beat Madision to improve to a perfect 11-0 on the season and the girls would earn the victory to move to 7-4.

The Tigers won a lopsided affair, 160-30, winning every event.

Starting the meet off was the 200-yard medley relay team of Caleb Strack, Sam Rigdon, Clay Karnes and Eli Skaggs, winning the event with a final time of 1:48.57. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Rigdon, Karnes and Skaggs were joined by Landon Rose and earned the victory in that event in a time of 1:37.28. Rounding out the relay event on the day was the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Lucas Conner, L.Rose, Weston Rose and Strack, winning again with a time of 3:42.94.

Karnes, Rigdon and Skaggs were all two-time individual winners for the match as well. Karnes won the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.95) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:18.32). Rigdon took first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:12.96) and the 100-yard butterfly (58.62) events. Skaggs continued his dominance in the sprints, taking the 50-yard freestyle in 21.78 and the 100-yard freestyle in 48.92. Strack had a win in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 59.97. Luke Eisnaugle rounded out the wins for the Tigers, taking first place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:13.11.

The girls won 104-74, winning all but two events.

Bri Wallis, Allison DeNero, Sari Conner and Elise Barnhart started the meet out by winning the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 2:10.37. With the same girls but in a different order, the Galion squad also won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a finishing time of 4:13.83. The Lady Tigers took second place in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Conner, DeNero and Wallis would also earn two individual wins apiece for Galion. Conner took first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:13.43) and the 100-yard freestyle (1:00.82). DeNero earned wins in the 200-yard individual medley event (2:31.83) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:09.22). Wallis won the 500-yard freestyle in 6:12.85 and the 100-yard backstroke in 1:10.96. Rounding out the winning for the Galion girls was Barnhart, winning the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 29.13.

Today’s MOAC meet is at the Marion YMCA. It starts at noon.

Tiger wrestlers knocked out of state team tournament

OAK HARBOR — The Galion Tigers wrestling team was in Oak Harbor on Wednesday to compete in the state team tournament. After receiving a first-round bye, the No.5 seeded Tigers were paired up against the No.4 seeded Woodmore Wildcats from Elmore. In a close match, Woodmore would advance, defeating Galion by a score of 39-35. The Wildcats luck would run out on the evening however, as they were downed by the No.1 seed Oak Harbor Rockets, 68-12.

Galion would get six victories on the evening over the Wildcats.

In the 132-pound weight class, Cody Brady earned six points by way of a forfeit. Gavin Pennington earned his six points in the 170-pound weight class by pinning Alexander Cutcher in 2:34. In the 182-pound weight class, Garrett Kuns won by tech fall over Peter Magsig, 15-0 to earn Galion five additional points. Noah Grochowalski picked up six points via forfeit in the 195-pound weight class, as did Kyler Ratcliff at 220-pounds. Mason Weldon, the Tigers’ wrestler in the heavyweight class, pinned Josh Parlette in 1:04 to earn Galion’s final points for the match.

Galion bowlers keep on rolling

GALION — On Tuesday, the Galion Tigers bowling squads hosted the North Union Wildcats in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference bowling action at Victory Lanes.

The boys from Galion rolled well and defeated the Wildcats by a final of 2,136-1,979.

Aaron Stewart bowled the high game and series for the Tigers on Tuesday. Stewart’s first game of 212 stood to be the high game and he added a 190 in game two to finish with a 402 series.

Other scores for Galion were: Austin Rinehart, 379; Dylan Ruth, 346; Jacob Lear, 318; David Riddle, 256.

As a team, the boys rolled an 887 game one, an 814 game two to equal 1,701 heading into the Baker series. In the final two games, the Tigers bowled a 189 and 246, adding up to a solid 435.

On the girls side, North Union was victorious, beating Galion 1,804-1,569.

Stevi Ness only bowled one game against the Lady Wildcats but it was the high game for the Galion squad at 172. Sara Misura would finish with the high series of 324, rolling a 156 and a 168.

Other scores for the Lady Tigers were: Brooklyn Potter, 264; Lexi Hadamuscin, 244; Abby Barre, 187; Macy Eicher only bowled in game two, rolled a 102.

The girls rolled a 702 first game, a 591 second game and a Baker series of 276 on the day.

Crestline, Galion bowlers split their match

GALION — The Crestline Bulldogs and the Galion Tigers squared off at Victory Lanes on Thursday afternoon for the second time this week. Galion’s boys squad kept the results the same but the Lady Bulldogs were able to upend the Lady Tigers this time around.

The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs by a final pin count of 2,002-1,776.

Austin Rinehart would snag the high game for Galion in game number two, bowling a 224. Rinehart would also earn the high series honors with a 384 series on the day. Gabe Lutz was the top bowler for the Bulldogs with a high game of 170 and series of 336.

Other series for the Galion boys were: Dylan Ruth, 363; David Riddle, 332; Jacob Lear, 321; and Aaron Stewart, 291.

Galion recorded games of 772 and 919 and Crestline rolled a 721 and a 767. The Tigers took a 203 pin lead into the Baker games where they out-rolled the Bulldogs, 311-288.

Crestline got the best of Galion on the girls side this time, 1,524-1,440.

Stevi Ness bowled just the second game for the Tigers but her 173 proved to be the high game of the match. Sara Misura bowled a 149 and a 165 to capture the high series on the day with a 314. Madison Huber took the top game and series honors for Crestline, bowling a 199 game one and an overall series of 362.

Other scores for the Lady Tigers were: Brooklyn Potter, 262; Lexi Hadamuscin, 200; Macy Eicher, 192; and Abby Barre rolled in just game number one and finished with a 104.

The Tigers bowled a 544 first game and a 701 second game to the Bulldogs 636 and 630. Down by just 21 pins heading into the Baker series, Galion managed just a 195 to Crestline’s 258.

