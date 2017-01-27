Crestline drops second meeting with Lucas

LUCAS — The Crestline Lady Bulldogs traveled to Lucas to meet up with the Lady Cubs for the second time this season. Lucas defeated the Crestline by a final score of 56-33.

The Lady Bulldogs are now 1-15 overall this season and 1-9 in the Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Crestline found themselves in a 14-6 hole after one period of play and down 30-11 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs came out in the third and scored 16 points but could not hold off the Cubs’ attack. Entering the fourth quarter, Crestline found themselves down 42-27, a deficit they could not overcome. The Bulldogs scored just six in the final quarter to the Cubs’ 14 en route to the loss.

Lauryn Tadda was the leading scorer for the Crestline squad with 10 points to go with four rebounds. Alandra Tesso chipped in six points and two boards. Sarah Toy also had six points in the game. Brianna Briggs had five points and Denessa Baker scored five as well to go with eight rebounds. Lydia Tadda rounded out the scoring with one point for the Lady Bulldogs.

Jessie Grover and Paige Arnold of Lucas scorched the Crestline defense for 14 points apiece.

A pair of MBC contests await the Bulldogs within the next week. On Tuesday January 31, Crestline plays host to Mansfield St. Peter’s and on Thursday Feb. 2 they will travel to Loudonville to meet up with the Lady Redbirds.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

