Galion swimmers win final tune-up

MANSFIELD — The Galion Tigers swim teams hit the road on Thursday for one final tune-up before their Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship meet this Saturday. The opponent would be the Madison Rams at the Friendly House pools. Galion’s boys squad would come away victorious to improve to a perfect 11-0 on the season and the girls would earn the victory to move to 7-4.

The Tigers boys team would win a lopsided affair, 160-30 over the Rams by sweeping every event on the evening.

Starting the meet off was the 200-yard medley relay team of Caleb Strack, Sam Rigdon, Clay Karnes and Eli Skaggs, winning the event with a final time of 1:48.57. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Rigdon, Karnes and Skaggs were joined by Landon Rose and earned the victory in that event in a time of 1:37.28. Rounding out the relay event on the day was the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Lucas Conner, L.Rose, Weston Rose and Strack, winning again with a time of 3:42.94.

Karnes, Rigdon and Skaggs were all two-time individual winners for the match as well. Karnes won the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.95) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:18.32). Rigdon took first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:12.96) and the 100-yard butterfly (58.62) events. Skaggs continued his dominance in the sprints, taking the 50-yard freestyle in 21.78 and the 100-yard freestyle in 48.92. Strack had a win in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 59.97. Luke Eisnaugle rounded out the wins for the Tigers, taking first place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:13.11.

Galion’s girls won the matchup by a final score of 104-74 over the Lady Rams, taking first in all but two events on the day.

Bri Wallis, Allison DeNero, Sari Conner and Elise Barnhart started the meet out by winning the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 2:10.37. With the same girls but in a different order, the Galion squad also won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a finishing time of 4:13.83. The Lady Tigers took second place in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Conner, DeNero and Wallis would also earn two individual wins apiece for Galion. Conner took first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:13.43) and the 100-yard freestyle (1:00.82). DeNero earned wins in the 200-yard individual medley event (2:31.83) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:09.22). Wallis won the 500-yard freestyle in 6:12.85 and the 100-yard backstroke in 1:10.96. Rounding out the winning for the Galion girls was Barnhart, winning the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 29.13.

Galion will be at the Marion YMCA on Saturday Jan. 28 to compete for conference championships in the MOAC. The event starts at noon.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-23.jpg

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048