Lady Vikings too much for Galion

CALEDONIA — River Valley beat Galion on Thursday 81-33.
Galion drops to 4-14 on the season and remains winless in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division at 0-9. River Valley improves to 13-3 overall and 6-2 in the MOAC Red.
The Lady Vikings would storm out to a big lead early and never look back against the Tigers. At the end of the first quarter of play, River Valley already had a convincing 21-6 lead. The Vikings would widen the gap further, adding 26 more points before the half to Galion’s seven. Starting the second half down by a score of 47-13, the Lady Tigers managed just seven points in the third period while River Valley tacked on 14 more. Galion was outscored in the final period of play as well, 20-13.
Gabby Kaple led the Tigers’ efforts on Thursday, scoring 15 points, grabbing seven rebounds and recording a steal. Dani Schieber chipped in six points, two rebounds, a block and a steal. Natalie Rodriguez scored five points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out an assist and had a block. Lauren Huggins finished the night with three points and Jaime Ehrman scored two points to finish up the Galion scoring.
As a team, the Lady Tigers shot just 25% from the interior (7/28) and 2/12 from the perimeter. Galion struggled from the free-throw line as well, shooting just 11/22. In total, Galion grabbed 20 rebounds, had seven assists, five steals, three blocks and committed 31 turnovers.
Galion will travel to Plain City on Saturday to meet up with Jonathan Alder.
