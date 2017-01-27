Galion, Crestline split in bowling matchup

GALION — The Crestline Bulldogs and the Galion Tigers squared off at Victory Lanes on Thursday afternoon for the second time this week. Galion’s boys squad kept the results the same but the Lady Bulldogs were able to upend the Lady Tigers this time around.

The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs by a final pin count of 2,002-1,776.

Austin Rinehart would snag the high game for Galion in game number two, bowling a 224. Rinehart would also earn the high series honors with a 384 series on the day. Gabe Lutz was the top bowler for the Bulldogs with a high game of 170 and series of 336.

Other series for the Galion boys were: Dylan Ruth, 363; David Riddle, 332; Jacob Lear, 321; and Aaron Stewart, 291.

Galion recorded games of 772 and 919 and Crestline rolled a 721 and a 767. The Tigers took a 203 pin lead into the Baker games where they out-rolled the Bulldogs, 311-288.

Crestline got the best of Galion on the girls side this time, 1,524-1,440.

Stevi Ness bowled just the second game for the Tigers but her 173 proved to be the high game of the match. Sara Misura bowled a 149 and a 165 to capture the high series on the day with a 314. Madison Huber took the top game and series honors for Crestline, bowling a 199 game one and an overall series of 362.

Other scores for the Lady Tigers were: Brooklyn Potter, 262; Lexi Hadamuscin, 200; Macy Eicher, 192; and Abby Barre rolled in just game number one and finished with a 104.

The Tigers bowled a 544 first game and a 701 second game to the Bulldogs 636 and 630. Down by just 21 pins heading into the Baker series, Galion managed just a 195 to Crestline’s 258.

Galion’s bowlers will be back on the lanes on Monday Jan. 30 when they head to Blue Fusion in Marion to meet up with the Pleasant Spartans in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference bowling action.

