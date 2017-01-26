Galion wrestlers knocked out of state team tournament

OAK HARBOR — The Galion Tigers wrestling team was in Oak Harbor on Wednesday to compete in the state team tournament. After receiving a first-round bye, the No.5 seeded Tigers were paired up against the No.4 seeded Woodmore Wildcats from Elmore. In a close match, Woodmore would advance, defeating Galion by a score of 39-35. The Wildcats luck would run out on the evening however, as they were downed by the No.1 seed Oak Harbor Rockets, 68-12.

Galion would get six victories on the evening over the Wildcats.

In the 132-pound weight class, Cody Brady earned six points by way of a forfeit. Gavin Pennington earned his six points in the 170-pound weight class by pinning Alexander Cutcher in 2:34. In the 182-pound weight class, Garrett Kuns won by tech fall over Peter Magsig, 15-0 to earn Galion five additional points. Noah Grochowalski picked up six points via forfeit in the 195-pound weight class, as did Kyler Ratcliff at 220-pounds. Mason Weldon, the Tigers’ wrestler in the heavyweight class, pinned Josh Parlette in 1:04 to earn Galion’s final points for the match.

The Tigers will be back in action on Thursday Jan. 26 when they travel to South Central High School for a tri-meet with the Trojans and the Lucas Cubs.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]