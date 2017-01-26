Northmor advances easily in state team tournament

GALION — Northmor High School hosted the Division III, Sub-Region 18-B portion of the state team wrestling tournament on Wednesday evening. The Golden Knights would be a part of the action as the No.1 seed and would go on to defeat two teams on the evening to advance in the tournament.

After a first-round bye, Northmor would end up squaring off against the Arcadia Redskins. The Golden Knights would have no trouble with the Redskins, winning all but the heavyweight matchup by forfeit and advancing with a final score of 78-6.

Wrestlers and how they won for Northmor were: 106-pounds Manny Hielman by pinfall in 4:37; 113-pounds Austin Amens by forfeit; 120-pounds Gavin Ramos by pinfall in 3:46; 126-pounds Jake Neer by pinfall in 0:51; 132-pounds Aaron Kitts by forfeit; 138-pounds Conan Becker by pinfall in 0:17; 145-pounds Conor Becker by pinfall in 1:00; 152-pounds Matthew Ross by pinfall in 0:40; 160-pounds Tony Martinez by pinfall in 3:09; 170-pounds Kyle Price by pinfall in 0:58; 182-pounds Mason Burger by pinfall in 0:52; 195-pounds Nathan Price by pinfall in 0:32; 220-pounds DJ Christo by pinfall in 1:38.

Next up for the Golden Knights was the Carey Blue Devils. Northmor defeated the Blue Devils by a final tally of 54-19.

Winning for Northmor against Carey was: 106-Hielman by pinfall in 1:17; 120-Ramos by pinfall in 0:16; 132-Kitts by pinfall in 2:39; 138-Conan Becker by pinfall in 0:22; 145-Conor Becker by forfeit; 152-Ross by pinfall in 4:15; 160-Martinez by pinfall in 3:00; 195-N.Price by forfeit; 220-Christo by forfeit.

Northmor will be in action on Friday Jan. 27 and Saturday Jan. 28 at the Sally George Invite at Marion Pleasant High School.

On Wednesday Feb. 1, the Golden Knights will travel to Oak Harbor High School to continue the state team tournament against No.3 seed Marion Pleasant.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]