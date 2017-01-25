Lady Tigers pick up another win, 34-32

HOWARD — The Galion Lady Tigers were on the road on Tuesday night to meet up with the East Knox Lady Bulldogs in non-conference action. It was also Galion head coach Nick Vukovich’s birthday and his team gave him a win to help him celebrate, defeating East Knox 34-32.

With the “W”, the Lady Tigers improve to 4-13 overall. East Knox is 2-13 overall.

The teams appeared to be evenly matched throughout the contest. Galion found itself down by one point heading into the second quarter, 6-5. The scoring would pick up a bit and the Lady Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 12-11 to knot up the score at 17 apiece heading into the half. Second half action would produce just 32 points total, with 17 of those points belonging to the Tigers to afford them the victory.

Leading the way for Galion on the evening was Gabby Kaple with 13 points and four rebounds. Julie Clouse chipped in eight points and three boards in the win. Lauren Huggins and Jaime Ehrman both added four points apiece. Dani Schieber had three and Natalie Rodriguez finished up the Lady Tigers scoring with two points.

Galion grabbed 25 rebounds as a team, dished out four assists, had five steals and one blocked shot. The Lady Tigers only committed eight turnovers for the contest.

Next up for Galion will be a road trip to Caledonia on Thursday Jan. 26 to meet up with the Lady Vikings of River Valley. On Saturday Jan. 28, the Tigers will head to Plain City to matchup with the Jonathan Alder Lady Pioneers.

