Galion bowlers split with North Union

GALION — On Tuesday, the Galion Tigers bowling squads hosted the North Union Wildcats in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference bowling action at Victory Lanes.

The boys from Galion rolled well and defeated the Wildcats by a final of 2,136-1,979.

Aaron Stewart bowled the high game and series for the Tigers on Tuesday. Stewart’s first game of 212 stood to be the high game and he added a 190 in game two to finish with a 402 series.

Other scores for Galion were: Austin Rinehart, 379; Dylan Ruth, 346; Jacob Lear, 318; David Riddle, 256.

As a team, the boys rolled an 887 game one, an 814 game two to equal 1,701 heading into the Baker series. In the final two games, the Tigers bowled a 189 and 246, adding up to a solid 435.

On the girls side, North Union was victorious, beating Galion 1,804-1,569.

Stevi Ness only bowled one game against the Lady Wildcats but it was the high game for the Galion squad at 172. Sara Misura would finish with the high series of 324, rolling a 156 and a 168.

Other scores for the Lady Tigers were: Brooklyn Potter, 264; Lexi Hadamuscin, 244; Abby Barre, 187; Macy Eicher only bowled in game two, rolled a 102.

The girls rolled a 702 first game, a 591 second game and a Baker series of 276 on the day.

Galion’s bowlers will head to Victory Lanes again on Thursday Jan. 26 to meet up with the Crestline Bulldogs for the second time this week. Both Tigers’ teams snagged wins on the make-up match on Monday Jan. 23.

