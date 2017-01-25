Lucas no match for Lady Golden Knights

LUCAS — Lucas welcomed the Northmor to their home gym on Tuesday night. Northmor would have no troubles with Lucas, winning by a final tally of 60-40.

Northmor is 8-8 overall on the season.

The Lady Knights would get contributions from nearly everyone on their varsity roster against the Lady Cubs. Leading the way for the team was Karalee Patterson with 16 points. Also in double figures were Maddie Swihart and Becca Duckworth with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Lindsey Wiseman chipped in six points for Northmor in the win. Brooke Bennett and Lydia Farley had five points apiece while Addie Farley and Julia Ditullio put up two points each. Hope Miracle had a point in Northmor’s victory.

Lucas had two players score in double figures. Jessie Grover led the way for the Lady Cubs with 11 points and Morgan Spitler finished with 10 points.

The Golden Knights would jump out on top early, taking a 15-2 lead into the second quarter of play. At the conclusion of the first half, Northmor would take to the locker room up 23-11. The Lady Knights would explode for 37 points in the second half to Lucas’ 30 to secure the 20-point victory.

Northmor remains busy this week, hosting the East Knox Lady Bulldogs on Thursday Jan. 26 and then traveling to Marion to meet up with the Elgin Lady Comets on Saturday.

By Chad Clinger

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

