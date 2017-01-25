Lady Bulldogs lose on the road

TIFFIN — The Crestline Lady Bulldogs dropped to 1-14 on the season after losing, on the road, to the Tiffin Calvert Lady Senecas on Tuesday, 46-31.

Crestline trailed by two points after the first quarter, 13-11 but that would be the closest that they would get. Calvert outscored the Lady ‘Dogs in the second quarter, 12-5 to head into the intermission up by nine, 25-16. A low-scoring second half would favor the Lady Senecas. Crestline went on to manage just 15 more points in the third and fourth combined while Calvert tacked on 21.

Alandra Tesso was the top-scorer for Crestline 12 points. Lauryn Tadda would contribute six points and Dennesa Baker chipped in four. Sarah Toy, Kennedy Moore and Lydia Tadda would score three points apiece in the Lady Bulldogs’ efforts.

Tiffin Calvert got double digit games from Clare Sullivan with 16 points and Lexi White adding 14 points.

On Thursday Jan. 26, the Crestline Lady Bulldogs will travel to Lucas to meet up with the Lady Cubs in Mid-Buckeye Conference action.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Crestline-Bulldog-9.png

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048