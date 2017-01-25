Spartans too much for visiting Bulldogs

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield St. Peter’s Spartans were the home team Tuesday night against the Crestline Bulldogs. St. Pete’s defended their home court well and blew past the visiting Bulldogs, 83-44.

Crestline drops to 3-10 on the season and now sits at 1-7 in the Mid-Buckeye Conference.

The Bulldogs started out sluggish on Tuesday, trailing by 13 points after one quarter of play, 19-6. The Spartans would use an even bigger second quarter to stretch their lead to 45-16 at the half. Crestline would regroup a bit at the intermission, coming out to put a 14-point mark on the scoreboard. However, the Spartans came out stronger in the third to score 28 points. Now trailing 73-30 heading into the final quarter, Crestline put up just 14 more points in the final period and the Spartans tacked on 10 more to clinch their 39-point victory.

Ty Clark was the only Bulldogs player in double figures against St. Pete’s, scoring 14 points to go along with five rebounds, a block and a steal. Tyler Sipes contributed nine points in the loss as well as four rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal. Kevin Winkler, Zach Gregory, Davon Triplett and Caleb Hoskins had four points apiece. Kaden Ronk and Max Anatra rounded out the scoring with three and two points, respectively. Crestline recorded 33 turnovers as a team.

Elijah Cobb led the Spartans’ attack with 24 points on the night while Jared Jakubick poured in 21 points. Tyson Kent finished with 14 and Mason Campbell tacked on 12 points for St. Peter’s.

Crestline will be on the road on Friday Jan. 27 against the Tiffin Calvert Senecas and on Saturday Jan. 28 against the Vanlue Wildcats.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]