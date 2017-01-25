Lady Eagles can’t tame Lady Tigers

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles welcomed the Seneca East Lady Tigers to Mac Morrison Gymnasium on Tuesday night to battle it out in Northern-10 Athletic Conference play. A

t the beginning of the night, Crawford and Seneca East were tied for fourth place in a very tough N-10. When the clock reached all zeroes, the Lady Tigers had sole possession of fourth place after a 54-46 victory.

Seneca East improves to 8-7 overall and 7-5 in conference play. Colonel Crawford drops to 8-8 and 6-6.

The Lady Eagles found themselves in control for much of the first quarter and would get their usual spark from their point guard, Alexus Burkhart. At the end of the first, Crawford led by six points, 16-10. Seneca East would pick up the defense, usually a modified 2-3 zone that appeared more as a 3-2, to stop ball movement around the perimeter and to keep the ball out of Burkhart’s hands as much as possible. The Lady Tigers outscored the Eagles in the second, 11-5, to knot the score up at 21 headed to the half. With the break, Colonel Crawford would regroup and finish the third period strong to take a very slim two-point lead into the final quarter. Seneca East would play an impressive eight minutes of basketball to finish out the game, scoring 23 points to Crawford’s 13 en route to the victory.

Burkhart finished the game for the Lady Eagles with 22 points. Ashley Gwirtz contributed 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for Crawford. Taylor Webster chipped in eight points in the Eagles’ efforts while Abbie Bradshaw hit one-three point field goal for her points. Caitlin Koschnick and Claire Ehmann scored two points and one point, respectively, to round out the Colonel Crawford scoring on the night.

Megan Siesel had 22 points for the Lady Tigers on the evening, which is right at her season average. Marina Adachi added 16 points for Seneca East, most of which came in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Free-throw shooting was a big swing factor throughout the contest. Crawford would shoot well from the line at 7/10 but Seneca East poured in 22/26 of their shots from the charity stripe. The Lady Tigers also did a good job protecting the ball with just eight turnovers on the night to the Eagles’ 14. Shooting for both teams from the field was pretty even and Crawford out-rebounded the Tigers, 26-19.

The Lady Eagles look to rebound from the loss when they travel to Bucyrus on Friday Jan. 27 to meet up with the Lady Redmen in conference play.

In the junior varsity game, the Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles dominated the Lady Tigers, 37-13. Seneca East did not score a field goal in the game until there was just 0:32 remaining in the third quarter of play.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

