Clinger’s Corner: Admit when you are wrong

I was wrong. I have no problem admitting that, at least when it’s not involving anything too serious, like, let’s say, the NFL playoffs. But, maybe it’s also a good thing to admit wrong or wrong-doing in all aspects of life. Let’s just save that for another time and another forum and move on to good stuff, shall we then?

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

So, last weekend a lot of guys played some football. Some showed up on time, some showed up a bit late. I shall now provide you with my takes on the happenings in the NFC and the AFC Championship games.

NFC

We will start here because, well just because. Let’s be honest with one another for a minute. Neither game last weekend provided the thrills as the games from the previous Divisional Series weekend. Right?

The Atlanta Falcons punched their tickets to their second Super Bowl ever in Houston on February 5 and did so in convincing fashion. Atlanta ousted the previously scorching hot Green Bay Packers, defeating them by a final score of 44-21. The Falcons have provided high-powered offense and extremely high scoring games all season, but the Packers were on a tear. Well, sorry Cheeseheads, your team didn’t even show up until the second half and by then, it was too late. Green Bay finishes the season at 12-7, still not a bad record but they are headed home with no chance at a title. Atlanta was able to get behind this year’s supposed Most Valuable Player, Matt Ryan’s 27/38 passing for a whopping 392 yards and four touchdowns for an easy win. Oh, and Julio Jones…you know, the guy that Atlanta got with the pick that the Cleveland Browns traded away, had nine catches for 180 yards and two TDs. Who needs a running game with that talent? Oh yeah and the defense isn’t terrible either, holding the Pack scoreless in the first half.

I picked Green Bay by a field goal, I was wrong, let’s move on…

AFC

Another game that wasn’t even close! The AFC Championship game featured the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots. Joke warning…if you pay any attention to pointless news, you will understand this terrible, upcoming joke. Pull the fire alarm because Brady and the Pats were on fire! Okay, that was dumb…

Pittsburgh continued to struggle to score touchdowns and it didn’t help that they lost one of the “Killer B’s” to a groin injury. Le’Veon Bell was deemed out for the game after suffering a groin injury early, like only rushed for 20 yards early. But, no time for the losers, let’s talk Patriots. Oh yeah, New England won the contest easily, 36-17.

Tom Brady helped his team move on to the franchise’s ninth Super Bowl, going 32/42 through the air for 384 yards and three TDs. One of those touchdowns were to Kent State product, Julian Edelman. Edelman finished the game with eight catches for 118 yards, and was NOT the star. Chris Hogan was the star on Sunday. Never heard of Hogan, neither had anyone else. He was a college lacrosse player and played one year of football. He came to the pros, was cut time and time again and on Sunday all he did was break a Pats’ receiving record with nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

I said New England by 10, I was wrong about the spread but the Pats move on…

Atlanta is an initial 3.5 point underdog. I will give my prediction in next week’s version of Clinger’s Corner.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

The same teams still lead the standings and blah, blah, blah so I will just give a little glimpse into the NBA this week…

The miserable Los Angeles Lakers. Once the pride of California, at least on the basketball spectrum, is now one of the worst teams in the league. The other day the Lakers suffered a 49-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks, which is now the worst loss in franchise history. Golden State is still hitting a ton of three-pointers and are the best team, at least record-wise, in the league.

Russell Westbrook was snubbed from a starting spot on the Western Conference All-Star team. How? The fans did it, literally. There was a three-way tie between Russ, Steph Curry and James Harden for the final spot. The fan vote put Curry in and left out Russ and the Beard, even though they are No. 1 & 2, respectively, in triple-doubles in the NBA this season. Also, Russ is still averaging a triple-double for the year with 30.6 points per game (leads the league), 10.6 rebounds, and 10.4 assists (second behind Harden). Curry, you are good but, c’mon everyone!

The Cleveland Cavaliers still lead the Eastern Conference over the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors sit atop the West over the San Antonio Spurs.

OTHER SPORTS

The University of Connecticut Women’s team still hasn’t lost and continue to build on their largest winning streak in college sports history.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are a pretty good hockey team. Note: I apologize for not doing more with hockey. I don’t really understand it or know enough about it to do so…

Yordan Ventura was tragically killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic last Saturday. Ventura was a 25-year old, flame throwing pitcher and former World Series Champion for the Kansas City Royals.

Andy Marte, who played for many MLB teams including the Cleveland Indians, also was taken in a car accident in the D.R. at the age of 33 last Sunday.

Another legend lost his life on Jan. 15…I apologize for not adding it last week but, Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka passed away at the age of 73. I remember watching “Superfly” wrestle on television as a young lad, rest in peace.

