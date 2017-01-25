Northmor, Crawford, Crestline sports roundup

GALION — Cardington beat Northmor Saturday 66-58. The Knights are 10-4 overall and 6-2 in the MOAC. Cardington is 10-4 and 5-3.

Northmor led 38-33 at that half. But Cardington led by two after three quarters, 49-51 and the Knights were outscored 15-9 in t7e last quarter.

Brock Pletcher was the leading scorer for Northmor with 20 points. Tyler Kegley contributed 11 points and seven rebounds Alijah Keen and Zach Parrott eight apiece.

Derek Goodman finished with 18 points, Devin Pearl had 17 points and Cody Long added a dozen for the Pirates.

Northmor ladies win in overtime

CENTERBURG — On Friday, Northmor beat Centerburg in overtime, 45-44. Northmor is 7-8 overall and 6-3 in conference play. The Lady Trojans drop to 8-7 and 6-3.

Northmor led for most of the ballgame. After the first quarter, the Knights were up 16-11. Heading into halftime, Northmor remained in control at 29-20. Despite scoring just nine points in the third quarter, the Golden Knights took a 38-27 lead heading into the final quarter of regulation. The Trojans played a strong fourth and outscored the Knights 13-2 to send the contest into overtime, knotted up at 40 points apiece. Northmor had the edge in a low-scoring extra period.

Maddie Swihart led Northmor with 15 points. Lydia Farley had nine and Christianna Boggs chipped in seven points. Karalee Patterson finished with six points and Becca Duckworth contributed four in the win.

Northmor wrestlers knock off Madison, Buckeye Valley

GALION — Northmor beat Madison and Buckeye Valley on the mats Saturday.

The Golden Knights defeated the Rams 48-31, with seven of the eight Northmor victories by pinfall. Winners for Northmor were: 113-pounds Austin Amens by pinfall in 0:44; 120-pounds Jake Neer by pinfall in 1:05; 145-pounds Conor Becker by pinfall in 1:26; 152-pounds Matthew Ross by pinfall in 1:16; 170-pounds Ben Singer by forfeit; 182-pounds Mason Burger by pinfall in 1:03; 195-pounds Nathan Price by pinfall in 1:36; 220-pounds DJ Christo by pinfall in 0:26.

Northmor beat Buckeye Valley 71-10. Northmor winners included: 113-pounds Amens by pinfall in 4:00; 120-pounds Neer by pinfall in 3:47; 126-pounds Gavin Ramos by tech fall, 19-4; 132-pounds Aaron Kitts by pinall in 0:24; 138-pounds Conan Becker by pinfall in 0:57; 145-pounds Conor Becker by pinfall in 0:17; 152-pounds Ross by pinfall in 1:03; 160-pounds Kyle Price by pinfall in 0:31; 170-pounds Singer by forfeit; 182-pounds Burger by forfeit; 195-pounds Nathan Price by forfeit; 220-pounds Christo by pinfall in 0:13.

Eagles beat Mohawk, 48-31, in boys basketball

NORTH ROBINSON — The Eagles beat the Mohawk Warriors on Saturday night, 48-31 to improve to 10-4 overall and 8-2 in the Northern-10 Conference.

After the first, Crawford led 10-9. The second quarter saw just a combined eight points scored between the teams with the Eagles taking the 16-11 lead into the half. After the break, Mohawk outscored Crawford in the third, 10-9, to narrow the margin to just four points. The fourth quarter was the difference The Eagles picked up their game and dropped 23 points in the final period to win going away.

Heath Starkey scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots to lead the Eagles Harley Shaum, Brody Martin had seven points and Gavin Feichtner scored five points. Cameron McCreary had 11 assists and four points.

Eagles knock off Carey in N-10

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford beat Carey on Friday 66-47, behind Harley Shaum’s 34-point barrage.

Shaum dominated the night on 15/22 shooting, including 1/2 from three-point range. He went 3/4 from the charity stripe, grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots. Heath Starkey finished the game with 10 points and seven rebounds for Crawford.

At the end of one quarter, the Eagles led 15-10 and 32-28 t the half. Crawford led 43-42 starting the fourth quarter, but outscored their foes 23-7 for the victory.

Crawford ladies double-up Wynford

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford beat Wynford Northern-10 Athletic Conference play Saturday, 58-29 victory.

The Lady Eagles improve to 8-7 on the season and 6-5 in conference play. Wynford is 4-12 and 3-8.

Crawford took an early lead and never look back. At the end of the first quarter, the Lady Eagles 15-6. It was 26-12 at halftime. Wynford could not seem to get it going and managed just 17 more points in the second half to Crawford’s 32 points.

Ashley Gwirtz went off for 20 points for the Lady Eagles on Saturday. Alexus Burkhart would also hit double figures, scoring 12 points. Abbie Teglovic and Abbie Bradshaw would add nine and eight points, respectively.

Olivia Grove scored 10 for Wynford

Lucas beat Crestline in MBC contest

CRESTLINE — Lucas visited Crestline in Mid-Buckeye Conference boys basketball action on Saturday night and left with a 49-35 win. Crestline is 3-9 overall and 1-6 in league play.

The Bulldogs started slow, scoring just five points in the first quarter and trailed 11-5. After two quarters Crestline trailed 23-9 and Lucas led 37-19 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Kaden Ronk was the leading scorer for Crestline on the night with nine points. Ty Clark scored eight, Kevin Winkler six and Zach Gregory five.

