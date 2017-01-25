Galion roundup: Basketball woes continue; wrestlers, swimmers find success

GALION — The North Union Wildcats were in Galion Saturday night to meet up with the Tigers boys basketball team for the second time this season. For the second time this season they won. This time the Tigers were more competitive in a 58-48 loss.

In the first game this season, the Wildcats won 82-61.

With the win, the Wildcats improve to 12-2 overall and 5-2 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division. Galion drops to 2-12 on the season and is now 1-6 in conference play.

The Tigers forced North Union head coach Brian Terrill to use a quick timeout, coming out to start the game on a 7-0 run, en route to a 17-12 first-quarter lead. The two teams would flip the scoring from the opening period and would head to the half all knotted up at 29 points apiece.

The Tigers have struggled out of the half all season and this game would not stray from that norm. North Union used a 12-6 third to take the 41-35 advantage into the final quarter of play. In the fourth quarter, Galion was outscored 17-13, as North Union earned its conference-leading 12th victory.

Freshman Isaiah Alsip led all Galion scorers with 19 points to go with seven rebounds, three assists and a block. Sophomores Jack McElligott and Gage Lackey contributed 13 points and eight points, respectively. Rounding out the Tigers’ scoring were Colten Skaggs with six points and Chase Cooke with a single bucket for two points

Ronnie Rayburn had 20 points for the contest for the Wildcats. Freshman Harley Day added 11 points.

Tiger wrestlers fare well at Van Buren invite

VAN BUREN — Galion’s varsity wrestling squad traveled to Van Buren last Friday and Saturday to compete in the Van Buren Invitational, along with 29 other teams.

The Tigers finished the weekend 18th overall and had three wrestlers place in the top six in their respective weight classes.

“This was a good tournament for us because it is loaded with teams that are in our sectionals and districts, which gives us an idea where we are in regards to our district. We still have a ways to go but we can get there through hard work.” says Galion head coach Brent Tyrrell.

Senior Cody Brady finished with an overall record of 3-3 and finished in sixth place in the 126-pound weight class. Fellow senior Garrett Kuns placed sixth overall in the 182-pound weight class with a weekend record of 4-3.

“The two seniors had a good second day and reeled off 3 wins in a row to place in tough weight classes,” says Tyrrell.

Galion also got a third place finish out of junior Mason Weldon in the 285-pound weight class. Weldon went 4-1 for the weekend.

“(Mason) Weldon wrestled a very good tournament. He is finally come on and is wrestling patient and winning with good position,” added the Tigers’ coach.

Swimmers defeat Crestline

GALION — Galion best Crestline in high school swimming on Saturday. The boys won 83-3 and the girls won 55-20.

Caleb Strack, Sam Rigdon, Clay Karnes and Eli Skaggs won the 200-yard medley relay. Karnes, Rigdon and Skaggs were joined by Landon Rose to win the 200-yard freestyle. In the final event on the day, the 400-yard freestyle relay, Strack, L.Rose, Weston Rose and Skaggs won.

Strack, Rigdon and Skaggs were double winners. Strack took first in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke. Rigdon was victorious in the 100-yard freestyle and breaststroke. Skaggs won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly events. L.Rose earned a first place finish in the 200-yard freestyle for the Tigers and Karnes swam to the win in the 500-yard freestyle.

Galion’s relay squad of Bri Wallis, Allison DeNero, Sari Conner and Elise Barnhart wonthe 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay. There was not a 400 free relay.

Conner was victorious in the 200-yard and 100-yard freestyle events. DeNero took wins in the 200-yard individual medley race and in the 100-yard butterfly. Wallis won the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke events.

On Saturday Jan. 28, the Tigers will be at the Marion YMCA for the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Championships.

Lady Tigers fall to Buckeye Valley

GALION — Galion’s girls basketball team was in action Friday, at home, vs. the Buckeye Valley Lady Barons. The Tigers would not have enough fire power, falling 59-23.

Galion is 3-13 overall and drops to 0-8 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division. Buckeye Valley is 8-7 and 3-4.

Galion did not score more than six points in any quarter. Meanwhile, Buckeye Valley jumped out to a 13-6 lead after the first and 27-12 at halftime. The second half was much the same story as the Lady Barons poured in 13 points in the third and 19 points in the final quarter while Galion managed just six and five, respectively.

Dani Schieber was the top scorer for Galion with six points, on two-three point field goals. Natalie Rodriguez chipped in four points and five rebounds in the Tigers’ efforts. Kelsey Hoffman, Lauren Huggins and Julie Clouse all finished with three points apiece. Sophie Carson and Jaime Ehrman tallied two points each for Galion in the loss.