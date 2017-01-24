Galion bowlers best Crestline

GALION — The always busy Galion Tigers bowling teams hosted the Crestline Bulldogs on Monday Jan. 23 at Victory Lanes. This match was the makeup date for the previously scheduled contest from Dec. 20.

The Galion boys had no issues with the Bulldogs, winning their side of things by a final tally of 2,119-1,788.

The top game on the afternoon was rolled by Aaron Stewart in the second game. Stewart rolled a 220 for that game and an overall series of 387. High series for the day was Austin Rinehart with a 393, comprised of games of 179 and 214.

Other bowlers scores for the Tigers were: Dylan Ruth, 361; David Riddle, 311; Jacob Lear, 270.

As a team, Galion bowled an 862 game one and an 860 game two, totalling 1,722 heading into the Baker games. The first Baker game, the Tigers bowled a collective 188 and then a 209 in the second for a 397 series.

Galion’s girls bowling squad also earned a victory over Crestline, 1,574-1,471.

Sara Misura was once again the high game on the day, as well as the high series. Misura’s first game was a 198 and her second a 176 to equate to a 374 series.

The Tigers used team scores of 648 in game one and 681 in game two to sit at 1,329 pins heading into the team’s Baker series. Once there, Galion bowled a 139 and a 106 for a Baker total of 245 en route to the win.

Other girls series for the day for Galion were: Stevi Ness, 281; Macy Eicher, 220; Brooklyn Potter, 208; Lexi Hadamuscin, who bowled just the second game, 144; Abby Barre, who bowled just the first game, 102.

Galion will be on the lanes again on Tuesday Jan. 24 to host the North Union Wildcats in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action. On Thursday Jan. 26, the Crestline Bulldogs will be back at Victory Lanes to face-off against the Tigers once again.

Galion’s Aaron Stewart prepares to take on the Crestline kegglers Monday at Victory Lanes in Galion. (Photo by Don Tudor) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_inquirer-012317j-CHS-at-GHS-bowling_0023.jpg Galion’s Aaron Stewart prepares to take on the Crestline kegglers Monday at Victory Lanes in Galion. (Photo by Don Tudor)

