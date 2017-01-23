Northmor beats Madison, Buckeye Valley on the mats

GALION — The Northmor Golden Knights played host to the Buckeye Valley Barons, the Madison Rams and the Bishop Hartley Hawks last Saturday. Northmor would only wrestle off against the Barons and the Rams.

The Golden Knights defeated the Rams by a final tally of 48-31, with seven of the eight Northmor victories coming by the way of the pinfall.

Winning matches for the Knights against the Rams were: 113-pounds Austin Amens by pinfall in 0:44; 120-pounds Jake Neer by pinfall in 1:05; 145-pounds Conor Becker by pinfall in 1:26; 152-pounds Matthew Ross by pinfall in 1:16; 170-pounds Ben Singer by forfeit; 182-pounds Mason Burger by pinfall in 1:03; 195-pounds Nathan Price by pinfall in 1:36; 220-pounds DJ Christo by pinfall in 0:26.

Northmor would also pick up a lopsided victory over the Barons by a final score of 71-10.

Defeating their Buckeye Valley opponents were: 113-pounds Amens by pinfall in 4:00; 120-pounds Neer by pinfall in 3:47; 126-pounds Gavin Ramos by tech fall, 19-4; 132-pounds Aaron Kitts by pinall in 0:24; 138-pounds Conan Becker by pinfall in 0:57; 145-pounds Conor Becker by pinfall in 0:17; 152-pounds Ross by pinfall in 1:03; 160-pounds Kyle Price by pinfall in 0:31; 170-pounds Singer by forfeit; 182-pounds Burger by forfeit; 195-pounds Nathan Price by forfeit; 220-pounds Christo by pinfall in 0:13.

The Knights’ wrestling squad will be back on the mats on Friday Jan. 27 and Saturday Jan. 28 at Marion Pleasant High School, where they will compete in the Sally George Invite.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

