Northmor youth wrestlers win own tournament

GALION — The Northmor Youth Wrestling team won their own tournament recently, which featured a number of local schools including Mount Gilead, Pleasant, Galion, Cardington, Carey, Wooster, Ontario and Mansfield.

Aydan Reyes, Cowin Becker, Carter Thomas, Garrett Deisch, Finn Fesler, Nicholas Armrose and Ethan Amens all took first place; while Brady Carr, Bohdi Workman, Cade Miracle, Gavin Gallion, Carter Watkins, Logan Bishop, Gavin Leply, Landon Frank and Masey Grauer finished second.

Taking third were Jackson Wright, Collin Beck, C.J. Stoney and Brevyn Bias. Also, Riley Grauer, Landon Bishop, Layla Bishop and Luke Remy placed fourth.

Coaches noted that the future of Northmor’s wrestling program is looking bright with these youth wrestlers doing well in tournament competition, adding that the team has a few national and state competitors to lead by example in Aydan Reyes (2016 NUWAY champion and youth All-American and a 2016 OHWAY state champion), Cowin Becker (2016 O.A.C. seventh place finisher and 2016 OHWAY state champion) and Brady Carr (2016 OHWAY state qualifier).

The Northmor youth wrestling team is pictured above.