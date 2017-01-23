Galion wrestlers compete at Van Buren Invite

VAN BUREN — Galion’s varsity wrestling squad traveled to Van Buren last Friday and Saturday to compete in the Van Buren Invite. The invitational consisted of 30 teams.

The Tigers finished the weekend 18th overall and had three wrestlers place in the top six in their respective weight classes.

“This was a good tournament for us becuase it is loaded with teams that are in our sectionals and districts, which gives us an idea where we are in regards to our district. We still have a ways to go but we can get there through hard work.” says Galion head coach Brent Tyrrell.

Senior Cody Brady finished with an overall record of 3-3 and finished in sixth place in the 126-pound weight class. Fellow senior Garrett Kuns placed sixth overall in the 182-pound weight class with a weekend record of 4-3.

“The two seniors had a good second day and reeled off 3 wins in a row to place in tough weight classes,” says Tyrrell.

Galion also got a third place finish out of junior Mason Weldon in the 285-pound weight class. Weldon went 4-1 for the weekend.

“(Mason) Weldon wrestled a very good tournament. He is finally come on and is wrestling patient and winning with good position,” added the Tigers’ coach.

The Galion wrestlers will see their next action on Wednesday Jan. 25 when they participate in the State Duals event. They will turn around and be back on the mats on Thursday Jan. 26 at South Central High School to compete in a tri-meet with the hosting Trojans and the Lucas Cubs.

Galion senior Garrett Kuns (floor level) finished sixth overall in the 182-pound weight class at the Van Buren Invite. (Submitted photo) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Garrett-Kuns.jpg Galion senior Garrett Kuns (floor level) finished sixth overall in the 182-pound weight class at the Van Buren Invite. (Submitted photo) Mason Weldon finished his weekend at the Van Buren Invite with a 4-1 record, which was good for third place in the 285-pound weight class. (Submitted photo) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Mason-Weldon.jpg Mason Weldon finished his weekend at the Van Buren Invite with a 4-1 record, which was good for third place in the 285-pound weight class. (Submitted photo)

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

