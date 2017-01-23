Tigers’ swimmers have no trouble with Bulldogs

GALION — The swimmers from Galion High School were the visitors at their own home pool last Saturday morning against the Crestline Bulldogs. The Tigers would have no issues against Crestline, defeating them on both the girls and boys side of the scores.

Galion’s boys team is still undefeated at 12-0 on the season after their victory against Crestline, 83-3. The Tigers would sweep every event on the day.

Caleb Strack, Sam Rigdon, Clay Karnes and Eli Skaggs continued to be flawless, starting out the day winning the 200-yard medley relay. Karnes, Rigdon and Skaggs were joined by Landon Rose to win the 200-yard freestyle with ease. In the final event on the day, the 400-yard freestyle relay, Strack, L.Rose, Weston Rose and Skaggs finished strong to secure the sweep for the boys team.

The members of the relay teams would also dominate in the individual events against the Bulldogs. Strack, Rigdon and Skaggs would all be double winners for the meet. Strack took first in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke. Rigdon was victorious in the 100-yard freestyle and breaststroke. Skaggs won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly events. L.Rose earned a first place finish in the 200-yard freestyle for the Tigers and Karnes swam to the win in the 500-yard freestyle.

The Lady Tigers swim team would improve to 8-4 overall with a 55-20 victory over the Lady Bulldogs. Galion would win all but the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke events.

Starting the winning for the Galion squad was the team of Bri Wallis, Allison DeNero, Sari Conner and Elise Barnhart in the 200-yard medley relay. This same group, in a different order, would also swim to the win in the 200-yard freestyle relay. No 400-yard freestyle relay was swam for the meet on the girls side.

Every win for Galion in the individual races were won by Conner, DeNero or Wallis. Conner was victorious in the 200-yard and 100-yard freestyle events. DeNero took wins in the 200-yard individual medley race and in the 100-yard butterfly. Wallis won the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke events.

Galion will be back in the pool for competition on Thursday Jan. 26 when they travel to Friendly House to swim against the Madison Rams. On Saturday Jan. 28, the Tigers’ squads will be at the Marion YMCA to compete in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Championships.

